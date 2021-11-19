ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland father, friend, and 2 kidnapped daughters found dead in suspected murder-suicide

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BWTVy_0d2DTXXS00

SMITHSBURG, Md. (TCD) -- A father and his female friend, both former police officers, were found dead in a Ford Edge on Thursday with his two kidnapped girls in a suspected murder-suicide.

According to WHTM-TV, 6-year-old Aaminah and 7-year-old Giana Vicosa had been missing since Nov. 14. Court documents obtained by WHTM reveal that Robert Vicosa, a former Baltimore County police officer and their father, abducted the children.

Police searched for the missing girls, as Vicosa reportedly went on a crime spree with a former coworker from the Baltimore County Police Department, Tia Bynum. They reportedly kidnapped and robbed someone in Cockeysville, and his daughters were reportedly "present during the robbery," Baltimore County Police said.

Police deemed Vicosa and Bynum armed and dangerous. According to Baltimore County Police, they possessed "at least one handgun and possibly several semi-automatic rifles."

According to the Maryland State Police, on Thursday just before 2:30 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police alerted the Maryland State Police about a car that matched the description of Vicosa’s vehicle — a Ford Edge headed south toward the Maryland line. The same car was reportedly "involved in multiple felonies including child abduction and carjacking," Maryland State Police said.

Pennsylvania State Police tried to initiate a traffic stop, and according to the Maryland State Police, the Ford Edge swerved off the road, "struck a culvert and came to rest in a grassy area off of Route 418/Ringgold Road in Smithsburg, Maryland."

The Maryland State Police said troopers surrounded the Ford Edge and tried to convince Vicosa and Bynum to exit the car, but they received no response. Troopers from the Special Tactical Assault Team Element (S.T.A.T.E.) tried to get into the vehicle, and according to the Maryland State Police, they fired two 40mm sponge rounds to break open the front passenger side window. They then saw the "driver was incapacitated with apparent gunshot wounds."

Troopers reportedly made their way inside the car to check on the daughters in the back seat. The Maryland State Police Department said Vicosa, Bynum, and the two daughters all suffered from apparent gunshot wounds. Vicosa, Bynum, and one of the daughters were pronounced dead at the scene. The second daughter was brought to a medical center, where she later succumbed to her injuries, the Maryland State Police said. All were brought to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsy. According to the Maryland State Police, investigators recovered an assault rifle and other guns in the vehicle.

According to WHTM-TV, Vicosa worked for the Baltimore County Police Department for 17 years before losing his job in August. He had reportedly been demoted from sergeant to officer and in 2019 was accused of improper conduct with female officers. Bynum reportedly worked for the department for 14 years.

The motive of the shooting is unknown.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
truecrimedaily

8-year-old autistic child found dead in Georgia woods; mother and partner arrested

DeKALB COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- A mother and her partner were arrested after the body of her 8-year-old autistic daughter was found in the woods on Sunday. According to a press release from the Gwinnett County Police, Nicole Amari Hall’s body was discovered around 10:45 a.m. in the woods near Juliet Drive and Stone Mill Trace. The area was about 15 miles from Hometown Studios, the hotel where Amari and her family were reportedly living.
GEORGIA STATE
truecrimedaily

Portland man arrested for allegedly holding ex-girlfriend hostage and killing her

PORTLAND, Ore. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old man was arrested Sunday following a standoff with police and allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend. According to the Portland Police Bureau, on Nov. 21 at 3:37 p.m., officers from the East Bureau conducted a welfare check in the 2400 block of Southeast 171st Avenue because a woman called and said she was being held hostage. Some of the neighbors in the area also reportedly called Portland Police to report hearing gunshots in the area.
PORTLAND, OR
truecrimedaily

3 incarcerated teens reportedly escape Louisiana detention center, remain at large

BRIDGE CTIY, La. (TCD) -- Three juveniles reportedly escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth on Sunday and remain on the run. According to the Louisiana State Police, the three escaped the facility located on River Road in Bridge City between 2 and 3 a.m. WVUE-TV reports 16-year-old Damarion Simmons, 14-year-old Devantae Payne, and 18-year-old Errol Gillett were all still at large 12 hours later.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cockeysville, MD
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Smithsburg, MD
Smithsburg, MD
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
truecrimedaily

N.Y. woman who married husband for citizenship tried killing him with razor: D.A.

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (TCD) -- A 30-year-old woman pleaded guilty to allegedly attempting to kill her 74-year-old husband in 2020, whom she married for citizenship. According to the Westchester County District Attorney's Office, Olivia Raimo of Jamaica married a New Rochelle resident, who remained unnamed, in 2017. The District Attorney's Office says on Jan. 24, 2020, Raimo allegedly pushed her husband, "wedging him between the toilet seat and a wall, and then slit his wrist with a straight razor."
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
truecrimedaily

California man, 22, fatally shoots his 7-year-old niece and man over neighborhood dispute

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (TCD) -- A 22-year-old man stands accused of shooting his own 7-year-old niece along with an adult man earlier this week. According to a press release from the Sacramento Police Department, the shooting occurred Tuesday, Nov. 16, in the 2600 block of 5th Street near Seavey Circle. Upon arrival, officers reportedly found the two victims with gunshot wounds, including 42-year-old Clifford Hall, who died at the scene.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Kidnapping#Carjacking#Murder#Tcd#Ford#Whtm Tv#Aaminah#The Maryland State Police#Pennsylvania State Police#Vicosa Bynum#Baltcopolice
truecrimedaily

North Carolina man calls 911 and admits to killing father and uncle: Sheriff

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old man reportedly called 911 and admitted to killing his father and uncle Sunday night. According to a press conference from Henderson County Sheriff Lowell Griffin, Garrett Robert Eley reported gunshots at 39 Beaumont Drive, advising that he was responsible for the shooting. In the press conference, Sheriff Griffin described the call as "unusual" because of Garrett’s confession and "eerily calm" nature.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
truecrimedaily

N.Y. man accused of stabbing father nearly 50 times, leaving body on sidewalk arrested in Louisiana

GRETNA, La. (TCD) -- A 26-year-old New York man arrested in Louisiana is accused of stabbing his father nearly 50 times and leaving his body wrapped in a bag on the sidewalk. The Gretna Police Department wrote in a statement that on Oct. 20 at approximately 10 p.m., Field Training Officer Jose DeLosAngeles and Officer Kaleab Magyar conducted a traffic stop on a Ford F-150 truck. The driver, Joseph Adams, was reportedly acting "extremely nervous," which raised the officers' suspicions. Adams was previously convicted of first-degree rape and illegal carrying of a firearm, according to the statement.
LOUISIANA STATE
truecrimedaily

Decomposing body found in S.C. home identified as a U.S. Marshals 'most wanted fugitive'

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (TCD) -- A decomposing body discovered in a Seneca home was identified as a man who has been on the run from U.S. Marshals for over 16 years. According to a statement from the U.S. Marshals, on Nov. 6 a neighbor conducted a welfare check of an "elderly man not seen in weeks" on the 200 block of Jennifer Lane. The neighbor reportedly came across the "grisly" scene of a decomposing body and proceeded to contact authorities.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
truecrimedaily

Detroit ex-boyfriend suspected of killing mom of 2 in her driveway

DETROIT (TCD) -- A 45-year-old male out on bond was taken into custody Thursday on suspicion of killing a 40-year-old mother of two in her driveway. Detroit Police announced Wednesday that they were searching for David Hammond after a woman was "gunned down outside of her home." The shooting occurred on the 16900 block of Carlisle Street around 9 a.m. She had reportedly just gotten home after dropping her two children off at school. Hammond was deemed "armed and dangerous" as police looked for him.
DETROIT, MI
truecrimedaily

Woman accused of shooting Brooklyn mom execution-style arrested in Florida

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (TCD) -- A Georgia woman who was arrested in Florida for allegedly shooting a Brooklyn mother execution-style is being charged with murder. NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted Nov. 8 that the suspect in the Aug. 4 shooting in Crown Heights had been apprehended in Jacksonville, Florida. The suspect’s name was not immediately released at the time, but she was later identified as Claudia Banton, WNBC-TV reports. She reportedly also goes by the names Claudia Williams and Kiesha Brown.
FLORIDA STATE
truecrimedaily

Alabama mom, boyfriend arrested after 2-year-old found dead with fractured skull and brain bleed

OPELIKA, Ala. (TCD) -- A 28-year-old mother and her boyfriend were arrested Monday in connection to her 2-year-old daughter’s death. According to the Montgomery Real-Time News, the child, Ivy Baker, was found dead in the bedroom of an apartment on Nov. 12 shortly after 7 a.m. The Opelika Police Department said Ivy’s body was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy.
ALABAMA STATE
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy