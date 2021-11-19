City Hall, Municipal Court, other facilities to close Nov. 25-26 for Thanksgiving

Tulsa City Hall Tulsa mayor proposes tax policy shift to better fund police, fire.

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa City Hall, Municipal Court and other facilities will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26 for Thanksgiving.

Public safety operations will maintain their normal hours, however. Residents who need assistance with water or sewer problems can call the 24-hour emergency numbers:

Water: (918)-596-9488

Sewer: (918)-586-6999

There will be no recycling or waste collection on Thursday, Nov. 25. Monday and Thursday customers will be collected on Monday and Friday. Tuesday and Friday customers will be collected on Tuesday and Saturday.

The Household Pollutant Collection Facility will be open for it’s usual schedule. They will be open Wednesday, Nov. 24 and Saturday, Nov. 27 from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The City’s mulch site will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25, Friday, Nov. 26 and Sunday, Nov. 28. It will be open, however, on Saturday, Nov. 27, and will resume its usual schedule on Monday, Nov. 29. The mulch site will be open 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Except for City holidays, Tulsa utility customers may drop off yard waste free of charge.

Tulsa Parks recreation centers including the Oxley Nature Center Visitor Center will be closed Nov. 25 and Nov. 26. The parks’ outdoor facilities, including nature trails, will be accessible as usual. Red Bud Valley Nature Preserve remains closed until spring 2022.

The City of Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter remains closed due to distemper.

Mohawk Park and Page Belcher golf courses will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25, but reopen on Friday, Nov. 26. Tulsa Zoo will be open on Thursday and Friday.

Tulsa Transit will not operate bus service on Thursday, Nov. 25. Saturday Level Service will operate on Friday, Nov. 26.

