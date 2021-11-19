ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis murder suspect arrested by U.S. Marshals in Detroit

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 6 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On the same day a warrant was issued for his arrest, the U.S. Marshals captured a man wanted for a Memphis murder nearly 11 hours away.

Edwin Bailey was arrested in Detriot for the murder of Richard Varnadoe, a man who was shot to death on Winston St. in Frayser around 3 a.m. on Nov. 9.

The U.S. Marshals said that less than 24 hours after an arrest warrant was put out for Bailey, they arrested him in Michigan.

FOX13 spoke with Varnadoe’s family at the scene of his death the day after their loved one was shot to death.

They said that the 42-year-old was a father to two children with a third on the way at the time of his death.

Bailey has been charged with first-degree murder.

