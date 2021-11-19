Eagles ready to see Dallas Goedert flourish as one of the NFL's top tight ends

When the Philadelphia Eagles opted against extending Dallas Goedert, it was a calculated decision. While Goedert had looked like one of the best tight ends in the game during his first three seasons in the NFL, it was always as part of a two-tight end platoon alongside everyone’s favorite former tight end Zach Ertz. If Goedert could do it on his own, then yeah, extend the man like the player he’s proven to be, but if his efficiency statistics began to dip as a full-time, high-usage target, then maybe it wouldn’t be the worst idea to see how the market plays out a few months down the line.

