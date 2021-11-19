ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles ready to see Dallas Goedert flourish as one of the NFL's top tight ends

By Dave Spadaro
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere has never been a doubt in Dallas Goedert's mind that he had it in him to be among the best of the best NFL tight ends. A second-round draft pick in 2018, Goedert shared time with Zach Ertz and he understood that to earn playing time he would have to...

Eagles Sign Dallas Goedert To 4-Year, $59 Million Contract Extension

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles agreed to a four-year contract extension with tight end Dallas Goedert on Friday, the team announced. NFL Network first reported the news.  Roster Move: Eagles and TE Dallas Goedert have agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension through 2025. pic.twitter.com/puAjtQYpft — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 19, 2021 Goedert was set to become a free agent after this season, but now he’ll be in Philadelphia through 2025. ESPN reports the contract is worth $59 million, including $35.7 million that’s guaranteed.  Compensation update: Eagles gave Dallas Goedert a four-year, $59 million extension that includes $35.7 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 19, 2021 According to NFL Network, the deal ranks top three amongst tight ends on an average per-year basis. Goedert, a second-round pick out of South Dakota State in 2018, has 29 catches for 429 receiving yards and two touchdowns this season.  The Eagles (4-6) will play the New Orleans Saints (5-4) on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field at 1 p.m.
Tyree Jackson
Dallas Goedert ruled out with head injury in Eagles vs. Broncos

Just over 10 minutes into the Eagles vs. Broncos game on Sunday afternoon, tight end Dallas Goedert took a HUGE hit to the head by Justin Simmons on a 24-yard play. It’s no surprise that Goedert left the field and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game.
Philadelphia Eagles: Losing Dallas Goedert would be a disaster

In DeVonta Smith, the Philadelphia Eagles finally have a number one wide receiver. After turning in his best game of the 2021 NFL season in Week 9, racking up 116 yards and a touchdown in the Birds’ ultimate loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Smith followed it up with another fantastic showing in Week 10, where he was once again the team’s top receiver and recorded his first career two-touchdown game as a pro.
Eagles Notebook: Nick Sirianni doesn’t question hit on Dallas Goedert

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was on his way to having a big game Sunday, just as anticipated when he took a shot to the head. Goedert exited with a head injury and on Monday found himself in the concussion protocol. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni reviewed the hit. Thoroughly,...
Dallas Goedert will miss remainder of Eagles Week 10 game with injury

You never like to see injuries, those suffered by your team or the other, but they’re a part of the game. Head injuries are the absolute worst, and unfortunately, in a season in which the Philadelphia Eagles have been relatively healthy, something that we haven’t seen for the majority of the past four seasons, Dallas Goedert left the field after taking a blow to the head.
Philadelphia Eagles: Now extend Dallas Goedert’s best friend too

When the Philadelphia Eagles opted against extending Dallas Goedert, it was a calculated decision. While Goedert had looked like one of the best tight ends in the game during his first three seasons in the NFL, it was always as part of a two-tight end platoon alongside everyone’s favorite former tight end Zach Ertz. If Goedert could do it on his own, then yeah, extend the man like the player he’s proven to be, but if his efficiency statistics began to dip as a full-time, high-usage target, then maybe it wouldn’t be the worst idea to see how the market plays out a few months down the line.
Eagles Injury Report: Dallas Goedert makes progress

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their second official injury report on Thursday in advance of their Week 11 game against the New Orleans Saints. Three players were LIMITED PARTICIPANTS: Dallas Goedert, Davion Taylor, and Jack Anderson. Goedert was upgraded after being an estimated DNP on Wednesday. He’s not officially out of...
Inside the Dallas Goedert deal

The Eagles, weeks after trading tight end Zach Ertz, signed tight end Dallas Goedert to a new contract. Here’s a look at the details of Goedert’s new deal. 1. Signing bonus: $10.218 million. 2. 2021 salary: $408,888, fully guaranteed. 3. 2022 option bonus: $3.215 million, fully guaranteed. 4. 2022 base...
