Do you fancy cranberry hot sauce for Christmas? Amazon and Sauce Shop have launched a limited-edition fiery festive sauce made with cranberries and habanero CHILLIES

By Emily Scrivener For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

After their success with the world's first Brussels Sprout Ketchup and the Christmas stuffing-flavoured ketchup last year, Amazon has once again collaborated with British condiment connoisseurs Sauce Shop to launch a new cranberry hot sauce for Christmas - and it costs just £3.50.

If you're looking for a talking point over the dinner table this Christmas, then the Sauce Shop Cranbanero Hot Sauce is sure to get tongues wagging.

The limited-edition fiery festive sauce, made with cranberries and habanero chillies, is guaranteed to spice up traditional festive feasts, adding some zing to even the most humble of sprouts.

The Sauce Shop Cranbanero Hot Sauce is an Amazon Exclusive and sure to add some zing to the Christmas dinner table 

The unique condiment can be purchased exclusively from Amazon for £3.50 from today, and trust us, if it's anything like previous years it's sure to be a bestseller - so it's worth getting in there now to avoid disappointment.

Unlike traditional chutneys, the spicy sauce gives a much needed twist to the traditional Christmas condiment by bringing together a blend of cranberries, aged habanero chillies and ginger.

If you're looking to give your veg a kick or add some heat to your crispy glazed turkey, this is sure to be a winner.

While it will definitely up-the-ante on your Christmas dinner, you can also use it to create the ultimate Christmas sandwich or even as a festive (read: delicious) dipping sauce for pigs in blankets. We also think this could be a great sauce to jazz up leftovers Boxing Day.

The Brussels Sprout Ketchup has received over 1,200 reviews on Amazon, with shoppers calling it 'deliciously tasty' and 'utterly magnificent

The verdict is still out on whether the Cranbanero Hot Sauce will replace traditional cranberry sauce, but for those that like a bit of heat this could be a permanent fixture to the Christmas table.

Just make sure you stock up as this fiery festive sauce is limited-edition so won't hang around for long.

This marks the third year condiment experts Sauce Shop have joined forces with Amazon to create a festive sauce.

 The Sauce Shop Berty's Stuffing Ketchup has been another hit with 72 per cent of reviewers awarding it a perfect five-star rating

The Brussels Sprout Ketchup has received over 1,200 reviews on Amazon, with shoppers calling it 'deliciously tasty' and 'utterly magnificent'. One shopper even said that it 'brings joy to almost any dish'. They added: Cheese and ham sandwich? 150% better with this ketchup.'

The Sauce Shop Berty's Stuffing Ketchup has been another hit with 72 per cent of reviewers awarding it a perfect five-star rating. Shoppers have called it 'really tasty' with one raving: 'Brought a load of these for people for Christmas. They all loved it.'

The Sauce Shop Cranbanero Hot Sauce is priced at just £3.50 so would make a perfect stocking filler or Secret Santa present this Christmas.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

