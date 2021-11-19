ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Complaint: Verona teen had loaded gun inside classroom with students, staff present

By Logan Rude
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 6 days ago
WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — The teen accused of bringing a loaded gun to Verona Area High School earlier this week is now facing multiple charges tied to the incident.

According to online court records, 18-year-old Tavion Flowers has been charged with one count of possessing a firearm on school grounds, carrying a concealed weapon and felony bail jumping. At the time of his arrest, Flowers was out on bail tied to a case involving a stolen car that crashed into a Madison Police Department squad car.

The complaint filed against Flowers alleges that he admitted to bringing the gun to school that morning and claimed he was holding it for an acquaintance.

In an interview with Madison police following Flowers’ arrest, the Verona Area School District’s Director of Crisis Management Safety and Security Corey Saffold told authorities one of his security officers first alerted him to the possibility of a gun in the school.

According to the complaint, the security officer was joking around with another student about how skinny his backpack was when she briefly slapped her hand on the student’s backpack. The security officer reportedly felt an object that could have been a gun.

Officials said the school had a contract to randomly search that student and his property due to a previous incident. When Saffold went to search that student’s backpack he didn’t have it anymore. Saffold reportedly asked where the backpack was and the student said he’d given it to Flowers.

When Saffold told Flowers he planned to search him because he believed he might have a gun, Flowers reportedly became argumentative and tried walking toward a vehicle waiting nearby. Saffold then grabbed Flowers by the hood of his sweatshirt and Flowers tried to bend forward. Saffold reportedly told officials he then saw the outline of a handgun on the inside of Flowers’ right pant leg, near his ankle.

Saffold, who used to be a Madison police officer, said he immediately told Flowers not to reach for anything and radioed for backup from security. According to the complaint, he then pinned Flowers against the hood of a car until other officers showed up. Once they did Saffold took the handgun and eventually removed the magazine and loaded round.

The complaint goes on to allege that Flowers gave the gun to his friend while in a bathroom at the school. When he learned school staff planned to search his friend’s backpack, Flowers said he put the gun into his waistband while inside a classroom with other students and staff present.

Flowers appeared in Dane County court Friday for his initial appearance. The state requested a $1,000 cash bond citing Flowers’ other open case, but the court ultimately ordered he be held on a signature bond.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 29 at 2 p.m.

