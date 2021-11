House Democrats passed the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better (BBB) Act Friday, sending the social spending bill to the Senate where it will likely be revised again. The bill, which is the largest expansion of the social safety net in decades, includes provisions on universal pre-K, climate change, health care and immigration, among others. There are some key differences between the House's version of the bill and a framework endorsed by President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats at the end of October.

