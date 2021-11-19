ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potosi, WI

Man dead, woman injured following overnight shooting in Potosi, sheriff’s office says

By Logan Reigstad
 6 days ago
File photo

POTOSI, Wis. — A man died and a 37-year-old woman was injured in an overnight shooting in Potosi, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. inside a home on North Main Street.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a 911 open line phone call traced to the area. As they listened outside a home they believed the call came from, they heard a gunshot and a woman scream, followed by another gunshot.

When deputies got inside, they found both the man and woman with gunshot wounds. The man died at the scene, while first responders took the woman to Grant Regional Hospital for treatment. She was later air-lifted to a Madison hospital.

While the sheriff’s office did not provide details about who they believe pulled the trigger, they said there is no threat to the public.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the shooting.

