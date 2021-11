The Latinx community is getting some brand new superheroes thanks to AWA (Artists, Writers, & Artisans), and the new superhero comic series is titled Primos. Primos will debut in both Spanish and English on February 2nd, 2022, and is the creation of comedian, actor, writer, and producer Al Madrigal (The Daily Show, Morbius) and artist Carlo Barberi (Deadpool, X-Men: Milestones, Spider-Geddon). Primos revolves around three distant cousins who are bound by their ancient spacefaring Mayan lineage to King Janaab. They have one purpose above all else, and that is to save the world as we know it. They are the Primos, and in the official announcement, AWA's Chief Creative Officer Axel Alonso said they are kind of like the Latinx Guardians of the Galaxy.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO