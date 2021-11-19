ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers' Chase Claypool (toe) available for Week 11

By Zack Bussiere
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (toe) is available for Week 11's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Claypool was...

Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Chris Godwin, DeAndre Hopkins, Chase Claypool, more affecting Week 10 start 'em, sit 'em decisions

Chris Godwin, DeAndre Hopkins, Chase Claypool, and Antonio Browns headline the banged-up WRs heading into Week 10, and it's possible none will be on the field on Sunday. Fantasy start 'em, sit 'em calls will be heavily affected by their statuses, so you need to know the latest injury updates ahead of your lineup decisions.
NFL
NBC Sports

Chase Claypool remains out of practice, Najee Harris limited with foot injury

While Steelers receiver Chase Claypool‘s toe injury reportedly will not end his season, it’s looking more likely that he’ll be out against the Lions this week. Claypool did not participate in Thursday’s practice, marking the second day in a row that he’s been sidelined. The second-year receiver exited Monday’s game against the Bears after making three catches for 30 yards. Claypool has 29 receptions for 433 yards with one touchdown this season.
NFL
Steelers Depot

2021 South Side Questions: Will Chase Claypool Be Available This Week?

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2021 season is underway, and they are hoping for a better outcome in comparison to last season. After starting out 11-0, they finished the year 1-4 in the regular season, and then lost in the Wildcard Round to the Cleveland Browns, ignited by a 0-28 first quarter.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy WR Injury Report Week 11: DeAndre Hopkins, Chase Claypool, Antonio Brown, and more

Nothing can derail a potentially successful fantasy football season quicker than injuries. That’s especially true at the ever-so-critical wide receiver position, where elite-level players can make or break a contending fantasy team. As we head into Week 11, several WRs find themselves on the injury report for their respective teams. Therefore, fantasy managers need to pay close attention to any WR injury updates and reports as NFL kickoffs draw near.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

James Washington Start/Sit Week 10: Is he Chase Claypool’s replacement?

Injuries continue to wreak havoc on fantasy football lineups. With Chase Claypool out this week due to a toe injury, the Steelers have an opening at WR2 opposite Diontae Johnson. Will James Washington takeover that role, and is he a viable spot starter in Week 10 fantasy lineups?. James Washington...
NFL
Steelers Depot

2021 Stock Watch – WR Chase Claypool – Stock Up

Now that the regular season has begun, following yet another year of disappointment, a fourth consecutive season with no postseason victories, it’s time to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand. Specifically where Steelers players stand individually based on what we have seen and are seeing over the course of the offseason and the regular season as it plays out. We will also be reviewing players based on their previous season and their prospects for the future. A stock evaluation can take a couple of different approaches and I’ll try to make clear my reasoning. In some cases, it will be based on more long-term trends. In other instances, it will be a direct response to something that just happened. Because of this, we can and will see a player more than once over the course of the season as we move forward.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Steelers Depot

Film Room: Chase Claypool Provides Explosive Plays In Return From Injury

In Week 11 vs. the L.A. Chargers, Chase Claypool returned from a toe injury that forced him to miss Week 10 against The Detroit Lions. One facet of the game in which the Steelers struggled last week (amongst others) was creating and completing chunk gain plays. Against the Chargers, the return of Claypool aided in that regard. On Sunday night, Claypool caught 5 of 9 passes thrown his way for 93 yards, two of which went for 37 and 28 yards, respectively. While the 28-yard gain was a coverage bust/miscommunication, Claypool’s explosiveness after the catch provided some much-needed juice in a high-scoring affair.
NFL
