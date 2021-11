Rain showers moving through the area this morning and today will stay fairly damp. On/off rain showers expected throughout the day with highs in the mid 40s. The breeze picks up later in the day and that makes us feel cooler. As chilly air further moves into the area this evening, the rain may change over to snow for inland spots especially. No accumulation expected for most but areas north of us will likely see accumulation, so if you’re traveling that way be mindful of that. Lows by tomorrow morning will be in the 20s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 HOURS AGO