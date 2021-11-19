Grand Traverse Pie Company Joins ‘the four’ LIVE from Downtown Traverse City
Thanksgiving is pie season!
Every year the Grand Traverse Pie Company ships out hundreds on hundreds of pies. Their pie has become a staple on the Thanksgiving table.
They join Xavier and Lauren LIVE in Downtown Traverse City to discuss getting your favorite pie this holiday season.
Grand Traverse Pie Company also takes this time of year to give back to local child advocacy programs.
To learn more about Grand Traverse Pie Company, click here.
