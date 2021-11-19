ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Grand Traverse Pie Company Joins ‘the four’ LIVE from Downtown Traverse City

By Xavier Hershovitz
 6 days ago
Thanksgiving is pie season!

Every year the Grand Traverse Pie Company ships out hundreds on hundreds of pies. Their pie has become a staple on the Thanksgiving table.

They join Xavier and Lauren LIVE in Downtown Traverse City to discuss getting your favorite pie this holiday season.

Grand Traverse Pie Company also takes this time of year to give back to local child advocacy programs.

To learn more about Grand Traverse Pie Company, click here.

Related
9&10 News

Hook and Hunting: DNR Asking For “Toys for Tots” Donations

As the holidays begin, the DNR kicked off their annual “Stuff A Truck” toy collection effort. The statewide donation event takes place throughout the next few weeks. In Northern Michigan, people can donate at Sportsman’s Warehouse in Traverse City and Jay’s Sporting Goods in Clare and Gaylord. The goal of the event is to stuff as many toys as possible into the back of a DNR patrol truck.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Horizon Books Hosting Fundraiser for Cadillac Leadership Project

Horizon Books in Cadillac is hosting an event to raise money for a good cause. On Saturday, the bookstore is hosting a gift wrapping fundraiser for Cadillac Leaderships newest project. They are partnering with the Viking Softball Association to restore Kysor Field. All in-store purchases can be wrapped. People are...
CADILLAC, MI
9&10 News

Easy Apple Pie Bars with Sweet Somethings Baking Co. in Cadillac

Looking for an easy treat to bring to the holiday party?. Sweet Somethings Baking Company by Taylor Kennedy is located in Cadillac. Taylor started her business during the pandemic, baking goods for friends and family, and then selling her treats off of facebook. She got the opportunity to bake and sell her sweet treats at Willow Market & Meats in Cadillac. So if you’re in a rush, or picking up lunch and want to indulge in something sweet, pick up a variety of her baked treats at Willow! You can find brownies, cookies, rice krispies treats, cupcakes, pies, cinnamon buns and so much more! She even does custom orders!
CADILLAC, MI
9&10 News

Inside The Kitchen at Around The Corner Food and Fun

“I call it inventive comfort food,” said Laura Cavendish, the owner of Around The Corner Food and Fun in Northport. “So I take things you’re very accustomed to and I take a new angle on it.”. This grilled cheese is kicked up a notch with a deep fry. “Ooey gooey...
NORTHPORT, MI
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
9&10 News

The MTM Crew Shares Their Favorite Thanksgiving Recipes

The MTM crew is sharing a few secret family recipes for Thanksgiving this Thursday morning. Lauren is serving up sweet potatoes, Adam cooked a corn casserole (or as the Bartelmays call it, “corn crap”), and Madison has a delicious chocolate pie for dessert. You can watch the crew in the...
RECIPES
9&10 News

Celebrating Small Business Saturday in the Soo

“Small Business Saturday” is this weekend and many stores in Sault Ste Marie are getting ready for shoppers to hit their shelves. “When you shop at any local store, you know the local business owner will be putting money back into the community through wages, or advertising, or supporting local hockey teams and kid’s and community events,” said The Foundary’s Danna Sanderson. “It really is the heart of any community… small businesses are the heart of any community”.
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI
9&10 News

Living Right: Gifting A Pet This Holiday Season

Dogs can make you healthier, happier, and even keep you safe. Two out of every three American homes have a pet. That number significantly increased during the pandemic, but now that Christmas is around the corner, there may be another rush to add a pet to the family. In today’s...
PETS
9&10 News

9&10 News

