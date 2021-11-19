ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Peru's Keiko Fujimori backs long-shot effort to impeach President Castillo

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4910BZ_0d2DOR4300
Peru's conservative Keiko Fujimori gets on stage to address the media after the electoral jury rejected her latest appeals to flip the results of Peru's June 6 election, setting the stage for socialist rival Pedro Castillo to be confirmed as the Andean country's next president, in Lima, Peru July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

LIMA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Peru's Keiko Fujimori, the head of the largest opposition bloc, said on Friday her Popular Force party would back a motion being prepared to impeach socialist President Pedro Castillo.

The basis for the challenge against Castillo, alleging he is morally unfit for office, is tenuous and its chance of success unclear. Fujimori narrowly lost the presidential race against Castillo earlier this year.

But Peru's fragmented Congress, which overall leans towards the right, has a history of controversial impeachments and left-wing Castillo's popularity has declined since he came to power in July.

"At Popular Force, we believe that this government has been demonstrating a permanent incapacity to lead the country," said Fujimori in a tweet.

The impeachment motion has been drafted but it has yet to be formally introduced or voted on, apparently because its backers are still working to gather enough support

Castillo has been in power for just four months, a period which has seen a number of key ministers come and go, and concerns over political instability has driven the sol currency to record lows.

He has also faced a hostile Congress and Castillo's own party, the Marxist-Leninist Free Peru, has broken ranks with him on accusations that his administration had taken a right-wing shift in a bid to appease investors and the opposition.

Lawmakers need 52 votes out of the 130-member legislature in order to begin the impeachment process against Castillo. Then they would need 87 votes to oust him.

Popular Force has 24 votes. Individual members of two other parties commanding 20 additional votes have also spoken in favor of impeachment. Left-wing forces only command 42 votes in Congress, meaning that a super-majority of lawmakers belong to the center or the right.

Peruvian presidents are notoriously easy to impeach and Castillo is Peru's fifth president in five years.

In 2018, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski resigned the presidency minutes before an impeachment vote he was sure to lose, while in 2020 Martin Vizcarra was ousted in an impeachment vote.

The impeachment effort also follows an unsuccessful bid in neighboring Chile to oust moderate President Sebastian Pinera. The vote passed in the country's lower-chamber but failed in the Senate earlier this week.

Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
U.S. Department of State

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Peruvian President Castillo

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met virtually with Peruvian President Pedro Castillo today from Lima, Peru, while the President was visiting rural communities in Ayacucho, Peru. Deputy Secretary Sherman and President Castillo discussed issues important to the U.S.-Peru bilateral relationship, including growing bilateral opportunities for trade and investment, advancing human rights, promoting inclusive economic growth, and combating the climate crisis. Deputy Secretary Sherman also thanked President Castillo for Peru’s work to strengthen democracy.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Peru's Castillo says GDP will grow 13% in 2021

LIMA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Peru's socialist President Pedro Castillo said on Thursday in a conference with business leaders that the country's gross domestic product is expected to grow 13% and beat expectations in 2021, amid a strong economy rebound from the pandemic. "Legal certainty and clear rules will continue...
ECONOMY
arcamax.com

Impeachment threat haunts Peru's president 4 months into term

Peru’s President Pedro Castillo has been in office for less than four months and opposition lawmakers are already pushing for his ouster in the politically unstable Andean nation. Fuerza Popular, the party led by defeated presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori, said Friday that its lawmakers would support a motion asking congress...
POLITICS
AFP

Mexico president defends move to shield megaprojects

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday defended his government's move to speed up approval of major infrastructure projects considered vital to national security. A decree published in the Official Gazette on Monday said that provisional authorization for public works in areas such as energy, tourism and transport must be issued within five business days. Such infrastructure projects are in the "public interest" and part of "national security," it said. Lopez Obrador has championed several megaprojects such a new Mexico City airport and his "Maya Train" that will link Caribbean resorts with ancient archaeological sites.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sebastian Pinera
Person
Keiko Fujimori
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Chile Senate rejects removing president in impeachment trial

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — The Chilean Senate late Tuesday rejected an opposition-initiated impeachment process to remove President Sebastián Piñera over allegations that he favored the sale of a family property that hinged on the government not declaring the land a nature reserve. The lower house approved the impeachment charges, setting...
POLITICS
Reuters

Honduran ruling party hopeful Asfura faces uphill climb

TEGUCIGALPA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - If he is to extend the Honduran conservatives' dozen years in power, Tegucigalpa Mayor Nasry "Tito" Asfura must overcome the unpopularity of the outgoing president, a unified opposition, and a deep economic slump in the Central American nation. A recent poll shows the two-term mayor...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

232K+
Followers
245K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy