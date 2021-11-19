ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cole County, MO

FRIDAY UPDATES: Cole County reports lowest number of new coronavirus cases this week

By ABC 17 News Team
 7 days ago
The Cole County Health Department reported 12 new coronavirus cases from Thursday.

According to the dashboard update, there are 11,621 residential cases and 286 long-term care facility resident cases. That is 11,907 total cases in the county.

Cole County reported 166 coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began.

Cole County ranks 24th in the state for counties with the most coronavirus cases per 100,000 in the past week. Cases are up 15.8% when comparing last week to the prior week. The county has reported a 10.7 % positivity test rate, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services .

The Missouri coronavirus vaccine dashboard reports about 51.8% of the county have initiated their first dose of the vaccine and 47.3% of the county's population have been fully vaccinated.

The Jefferson City School District reported three new coronavirus cases in a student and no new cases in staff members from Thursday.

The district is reporting 14 active cases in students and two active cases in staff.

The district is reporting 101 close contacts for students and six close contacts for staff.

MU Health Care to close COVID-19 vaccination site

MU Health Care will close its dedicated COVID-19 vaccination site at 404 N. Keene St. on Nov. 30.

Officials say the site served as the primary location for scheduled vaccination appointments since late August where it administered more than 5,200 doses.

The Keene Street site will continue to offer second, third, and booster shots through Nov. 30, and people can schedule an appointment at muhcvaccines.timetap.com .

The site no longer schedules first dose appointments, and it does not offer the pediatric vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

After Nov. 30, COVID-19 vaccination will shift to select clinics and pharmacies.

State health department reports more than 12,400 new cases of COVID-19

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Friday more than 12,400 new cases of COVID-19.

Data from the state health department shows 7,310 cases of the virus were found through the use of PCR tests. Missouri's daily average for the testing method is 1,045 cases.

Antigen testing in Missouri found 5,112 new probable coronavirus cases. That's above the state's daily average of 346 cases for the testing method.

The additional daily case totals include probable cases that fall under new guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The state health department's daily case totals also include new data from reinfection cases.

State health department COVID-19 dashboard on Nov. 19.

Missouri's seven-day positivity rate increased Friday from 8.9% on Thursday to 9%.

The state health department removed four virus-related deaths from its COVID-19 database. Since the start of the pandemic, 12,423 people in Missouri have died from virus-related causes.

Hospitals across Missouri report 1,051 patients are being treated for COVID-19. Of those patients, 260 are in the ICU and 141 are on ventilators.

New data from the state health department shows 54,825 vaccinated Missourians have tested positive for COVID-19. That's 2% of the state's vaccinated population.

According to DHSS, 655 people vaccinated against the virus have died. That's .02% of Missouri's vaccinated population.

More than 3 million Missourians have finished the coronavirus vaccination process. That's 50.5% of the state's population.

