Saints declare 3 key offensive starters out for Sunday's matchup vs. Eagles

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The New Orleans Saints will be without three key offensive starters for their Week 11 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

With playoff implications at stake, the 5-4 Saints ruled out running back Alvin Kamara and both offensive tackles, Ryan Ramczyk and Terron Armstead for Sunday.

Quarterback Taysom Hill is questionable.

Saints injury report

Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) knocks New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith (10) out of bounds to prevent a Saints touchdown during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans Saints 4285

WR Ty Montgomery Hand DNP DNP DNP Out

QB Taysom Hill Foot DNP DNP LP Questionable

T Terron Armstead Knee/Shoulder DNP DNP DNP Out

T Ryan Ramczyk Knee DNP DNP DNP Out

DT Malcolm Roach Knee DNP DNP DNP Out

DE Tanoh Kpassagnon Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out

RB Alvin Kamara Knee LP DNP DNP Out

Alvin Kamara

Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Kamara did not participate in Thursday’s practice due to a knee injury that kept him out of last week’s loss to the Titans. Kamara was a limited participant on Wednesday.

Kamara has 530 rushing yards on the season, while also logging 32 receptions for 300+ yards.

Losing Kamara is a big blow for a Saints offense that is without Michael Thomas because of a season-ending ankle injury and Jameis Winston to a torn ACL.

Terron Armstead

Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Armstead will miss his second consecutive game with a knee/shoulder injury.

Ryan Ramczyk

Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Prior to this week, Ramczyk had played 100 percent of the Saints’ offensive snaps in 2021 and had only missed one game in his NFL career.

