MAYFIELD, KY — The Mayfield Independent School District will move to a mask-optional policy starting Tuesday, Nov. 16. In October, Mayfield Independent Schools Superintendent Joe Henderson told Local 6 that the district would make masking optional once Graves County had two weeks in a row with COVID-19 incidence rates at 20 average daily cases per 100,000 people or lower. "Once we've met that two weeks consistently across 14 days, then we will recommend but not require masks within our schools," Henderson said. "At that time, masks will still be required on all school buses."

GRAVES COUNTY, KY ・ 10 DAYS AGO