J.C. Hassenauer likely in line for 1st start of season for Steelers

With Kevin Dotson ruled out, J.C. Hassenauer appears as if he will get his first start of the season Sunday for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dotson did not practice all week, per the injury report, because of an ankle injury suffered during Sunday’s tie with the Detroit Lions. Hassenauer came on to fill in for Dotson after the first-half injury and is expected to play in Dotson’s on Sunday night at the Los Angeles Chargers.

“J.C. is a smart dude, too,” Steelers starting center Kendrick Green said Friday. “So, it’s like having another set of eyes out there with me, because he’s a center (by trade), as well. So having J.C. is fun.”

Hassenauer entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama in 2018, and he joined the Steelers the following year. He made his NFL debut last season, making three starts in place of now-retired Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey and one in place of Dotson at left guard.

This season, Hassenauer came in for spot duty of 12 offensive snaps before last week. Although the depth chart lists no back up for Dotson, Hassenauer has been regarded as the No. 1 reserve at all three interior spots this season. He has seemed to usurp veteran B.J Finney in that role. Finney, who was on the injury report because of a back ailment earlier this month, was not in uniform against the Lions.

“Versatility is huge,” Green said in reference to Hassenauer.

Hassenauer was a backup most of his college career, but he notably started his final college game: the 2017 season’s national championship against Georgia.

The Crimson Tide’s leading rusher that day? A freshman five-star recruit by the name of Najee Harris. Harris, of course, is now the Steelers’ rookie running back.

“He’s good,” Harris said of Hassenauer.

