OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Three men have been charged following the attempted murder of Ersie Joyner, a former Oakland Police captain who shot a fourth suspect dead during an armed robbery at a gas station last month, with the charges including murder for the suspect’s death. The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office announced charges Tuesday, a day after Oakland police said the three suspects had been arrested. The suspects were identified as 20-year-old Kemandre King, 24-year-old Marlon King, and 28-year-old Joshua Hayles. Kemandre King and Marlon King were arrested last week in Elk Grove, while Hayles was arrested in Houston, Texas on...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO