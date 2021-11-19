ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Adds Delroy Lindo to Cast

By Adam B. Vary
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelroy Lindo is joining the cast of Marvel Studios’ “Blade,” starring Mahershala Ali as the titular human-vampire hybrid. Lindo, who most recently appeared in the Netflix Western “The Harder They Fall,” is the first actor to join the cast since Ali broke the news of the “Blade” reboot at the end...

