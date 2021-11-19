ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

A stealthy way to combat tumors

By Anne Trafton, MIT News Office
mit.edu
 7 days ago

Under the right circumstances, the body’s T cells can detect and destroy cancer cells. However, in most cancer patients, T cells become disarmed once they enter the environment surrounding a tumor. Scientists are now trying to find ways to help treat patients by jumpstarting those lackluster T cells. Much...

news.mit.edu

MedicalXpress

Synthetic immunotherapy seeks out and destroys tumors in mice with aggressive cancers

Activating the immune system at the site of a tumor can recruit and stimulate immune cells to destroy tumor cells. One strategy involves injecting immune-stimulating molecules directly into the tumor, but this method can be challenging for cancers that are not easily accessible. Now, Stanford researchers have developed a new...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Antihistamines can influence immunotherapy response by enhancing T cell activation

New research from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center found that treatment with antihistamines, a commonly used allergy medication, was associated with improved responses to immune checkpoint inhibitors. The preclinical study demonstrated that the histamine receptor H1 (HRH1) acts in tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) to suppress T cell activation in the tumor microenvironment. The findings were published today in Cancer Cell.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

A method to selectively grow tumor-targeting T cells for cancer therapy

A Ludwig Cancer Research study has devised a highly efficient method to generate large numbers of immune cells specifically engineered to recognize neoantigens—small fragments of randomly mutated proteins that are typically unique to a patient's cancer—and destroy the tumors that express them. Developed by a team of Ludwig Lausanne researchers...
CANCER
healio.com

As CAR-T advances into solid tumors, glioblastoma emerges as area of opportunity

Results of early clinical trials suggest that chimeric antigen receptor T cells can be adapted successfully to target brain tumors, according to a presenter at AACR Virtual Special Conference: Brain Cancer. A phase 1 analysis of one next-generation CAR T-cell therapy showed it may target and kill tumor cells while...
CANCER
#National Cancer Institute#Cancer Cells#T Cell#Mit#Koch Institute
MedicalXpress

Using T cells to target malignant brain tumors

Doctors and scientists from the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) and from Heidelberg University's Medical Faculty Mannheim have successfully tested a neoantigen-specific transgenic immune cell therapy for malignant brain tumors for the first time using an experimental model in mice. Cellular immunotherapies that specifically target malignant tumors are thought to...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

High prevalence of germline variants in rare endocrine tumors

Certain kinds of tumors can be inherited within families. Identifying the underlying genetic cause is important in treatment, but most studies on these tumors have been carried out on Caucasian populations. Now, a research group at the University of Tsukuba have carried out the first comprehensive study of two types of inherited tumor in Japanese patients and shown that the overall frequency of genetic variation is comparable to that seen in European patients.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Stimulating T Cells To Attack Tumors

Under the right circumstances, the body’s T cells can detect and destroy cancer cells. However, in most cancer patients, T cells become disarmed once they enter the environment surrounding a tumor. Scientists are now trying to find ways to help treat patients by jumpstarting those lackluster T cells. Much of...
CANCER
ophthalmologytimes.com

Rare ocular surface tumors often prove deadly

Nathan Hall, BS, MS, presents research on how epidemiologic analysis of malignant ocular surface tumors found significant differences in geographic prevalence rates in the United States. Reviewed by Nathan Eli Hall, BS, MS. An epidemiologic analysis of malignant ocular surface tumors, which are rare but serious events, found significant differences...
CANCER
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Tumors
Medagadget.com

Fish-Shaped Microrobots to Deliver Chemotherapy to Tumors

Researchers from the University of Science and Technology of China, working with outside collaborators, have developed shape-shifting microrobots that are designed to be guided to a target area in the body using magnets, and then release a drug cargo in response to the local environment. The application that the researchers have pursued involves guiding the microrobots to a solid tumor using magnets outside the body, and then the tumor’s naturally acidic microenvironment stimulates a shape change, resulting in the local release of a chemotherapy drug.
CANCER
wustl.edu

Noninvasive brain biopsy shows improved sensitivity in tumor detection

Glioblastomas are aggressive brain tumors that are commonly diagnosed through a risky and invasive surgical biopsy. A team of researchers led by Hong Chen at Washington University in St. Louis has developed a noninvasive diagnostic method that may one day replace the tissue biopsy with a simple blood test. Chen,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MedicalXpress

Key factor sustaining malignant tumor state identified

In a study published in Nature Cancer, researchers led by Prof. Cedric Blanpain, WELBIO investigator, Director of the Laboratory of Stem Cells and Cancer and Professor at the Université libre de Bruxelles (ULB), Belgium, demonstrated that NR2F2 is an essential regulator of malignant tumor state by controlling cancer stem cell and tumor maintenance in mouse and human cancers.
CANCER
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci's Signs You Already Had Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases are going down in the U.S. but for some people, COVID may never go away. They've been maimed by it, changed, hurt, possibly forever. These "long haulers"—anywhere from 10 to 30% of those who caught even a mild case COVID—have "what we refer to as post COVID-19 conditions," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Wednesday. "Now that can be divided into two general categories, one that are readily explainable by organ system damage. For example, if you have acute respiratory distress syndrome with a considerable amount of damage, the lung tissue, you can expect that it is likely that your pulmonary functions would have a residual negative impact on them. However, there's another syndrome, a constellation of signs and symptoms, which are not completely explainable by readily apparent pathogenic processes. This has been referred to as 'Long COVID.'" How do you know if you have Long COVID? Read on for 22 key symptoms Dr. Fauci mentioned—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID: New possible side effect of booster vaccine has been revealed

The booster programme has been ramping up in the UK, with over8 million inoculatedso far. Much like the first two doses of the vaccine, the booster jab also comes with an array of side effects that the inoculated could possibly experience. The reactions to the mRNA vaccine include headaches, pain...
PUBLIC HEALTH

