Part of IL Route 49 closed following crash
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of Illinois Route 49 is closed as state police investigate a crash.
Troopers said the crash is on Route 49, north of Vermilion County 4000N. The road will be closed from 4000N to IL Route 9 for several hours.
If you are driving in the area, officers are asking you to find other routes.
