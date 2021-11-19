ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Part of IL Route 49 closed following crash

By Cassandra Smith
 6 days ago

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of Illinois Route 49 is closed as state police investigate a crash.

Troopers said the crash is on Route 49, north of Vermilion County 4000N. The road will be closed from 4000N to IL Route 9 for several hours.

If you are driving in the area, officers are asking you to find other routes.

