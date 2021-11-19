High school championship weekend: Breaking down all the area matchups

After missing a year due to the pandemic, high school state championships are back and boys and girls soccer, field hockey, volleyball and State Open swim titles will be contested this weekend.

Eight boys and girls soccer finals will be played at Dillon Stadium in Hartford Saturday and Sunday, three field hockey championship games will take place at Wethersfield High and four volleyball finals will be at East Haven High. The State Open swim meet will take place Sunday at Cornerstone Aquatic Center in West Hartford.

Here is a look at the local teams competing:

Boys soccer

Ellington vs Stonington, Saturday, 11 a.m.: The 12th-seeded Purple Knights (14-4-2) and Stonington (20-1) will meet for the Class M championship in the first of four games at Dillon Saturday. This is a rematch of the 2019 Class M final, which Stonington won, 1-0. Ellington is making its third straight championship game appearance. Ellington junior Ryan Dieterle scored two goals in a 3-2 overtime semifinal win over Ledyard. No. 3 Stonington has outscored its opponents 12-1 in the tournament and has won 20 straight.

Farmington vs. Cheshire, Saturday, 6:30 p.m.: Seventh-seeded Farmington (16-3-1) makes its first appearance in a Class LL championship game since 2016 when the River Hawks beat Shelton to win the program’s 11th title. Cheshire, the 13th seed at 14-5-2, upset No. 1 Xavier on penalty kicks in the semifinal and advances to its first championship game since 1988.

Wethersfield vs. Fitch, Sunday, 1:30 p.m.: No. 12 seed Wethersfield (14-3-3) will play in its first Class L championship since 2015 when the Eagles lost to Avon. They haven’t won a title since 2008. William McCarter scored the lone goal in Wethersfield’s 1-0 win over Guilford in the semifinal. Fitch (14-6) is the 14th seed.

Canton vs. Old Saybrook, Sunday, 6:30 p.m.: Both teams survived wild finishes to win in the Class S semifinals. Eighth-seeded Canton (16-4) and its defense managed to hold off Griswold through regulation and two overtimes and then won the shootout 4-2 to advance to its first final since 2003. The No. 2 Rams (17-0-3) trailed Somers 3-1 late in the second half and scored twice in the last five minutes, including a game-tying penalty kick with two seconds left by Cam D’Angelo. Old Saybrook, the 2018 and 2019 Class S champion, won 5-3 in overtime.

Girls soccer

Mercy vs. Sacred Heart, Saturday 1:30 p.m.: The Class M championship will be a rematch of the SCC tournament semifinal, in which fourth-seeded Mercy (19-2-2) handed No. 3 Sacred Heart (17-1-3) its first loss, 2-1. The two teams did not face each other in the regular season. Mercy won the SCC tournament, beating Amity on penalty kicks and freshman forward Laney Smith was the tournament MVP.

Northwest Catholic vs. Holy Cross, Sunday, 11 a.m.: Northwest Catholic, 10-8-2 and the 24th seed in Class S, beat No. 12 Coginchaug 4-0 in the semifinals. They will face Holy Cross, the second seed, which won the Class S title in 2019.

Simsbury vs. St. Joseph, Sunday, 4 p.m.: Tenth-seeded Simsbury (12-2-6) advanced to its first Class L final since 2005 by beating E.O. Smith 1-0 on penalty kicks (4-1) in the semifinal game. St. Joseph (19-1-1) has lost only once, in the FCIAC tournament quarterfinals on penalty kicks and has outscored opponents 13-1 in the Class L tournament.

Volleyball

RHAM vs. Simsbury, Saturday, 4 p.m.: This Class L championship match will be a rematch of the CCC tournament quarterfinal, where Simsbury (21-5) upset RHAM 3-2 for the Raptors’ second loss. Top-seeded RHAM (22-2) has won seven state titles, including back-to-back championships in 2016 and 2017. It’s Simsbury’s first trip to the finals since 1972.

Coventry vs. Lyman Memorial, Saturday, 10 a.m.: No. 8 seed Coventry and third-seeded Lyman are familiar foes in the Class S final. They’ve played each other in 2015 and 2017 (Coventry won) and 2018 (Lyman won). Lyman is the two-time defending champion. Coventry has won 11 Class S championships.

Field hockey

Wethersfield vs. Guilford, Saturday, 10 a.m.: The Eagles will play in their first state championship since 1980 on their home field, which has been used for the finals since 2005. Wethersfield (18-1) is the No. 2 seed. Top-seeded Guilford is the two-time defending Class M champion.

Swimming

The State Open is Sunday at 2 p.m. at Cornerstone Aquatics in West Hartford. Some top local swimmers are: Enfield’s Aislin Farris, who won the Class LL backstroke and finished second in the 200 IM; Glastonbury’s Avery Kudlac (Class LL 200 free champion and 100 fly runner-up) and Riley Kudlac (Class LL 50 free runner-up and 200 free runner-up); Hall’s Meghan Tiernan (Class LL 500 free runner-up) and Jacqueline Fox (Class LL 100 back runner-up) and Cheshire’s Avery Potyrala (Class L 100 free champion, 200 free runner-up) and Julia Barto (Class L 200 IM runner-up, 100 back runner-up), Wethersfield’s Alanna DePinto (Class L 50 and 100 free runner-up); Conard’s Liv Sherry (Class L 100 breast champion); South Windsor’s Amber Simpson Zeng (Class L 100 breast runner-up); Hand’s Grace Sweeney (Class M 100 fly champion) and Lyman Hall’s Elise Richardson (Class M 100 back champion).

Lori Riley can be reached at lriley@courant.com .