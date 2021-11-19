ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg, KS

Pittsburg puts a wrap on this year’s Badges and Burgers

By Stacie Strader
 6 days ago
PITTSBURG, Kan. – “That’s a wrap on Badges & Burgers for 2021! Thank you to all who came to support the Children’s Advocacy Center.”

The City of Pittsburg expresses thanks to everyone who came out to Fire Station #1 for the annual Badges and Burgers event. For $5 folks got a hamburger, chips and bottled water. Those proceeds will go to help the Children’s Advocacy Center.

The CAC is a non-profit that collaborates with several organizations to address child abuse.

