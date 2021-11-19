Get up to 80% off during Wayfair Black Friday sitewide savings

Snag Wayfair Black Friday deals on top-tier kitchen tools, holiday gifts, home essentials and so much more. Reviewed/The Holiday Aisle/Vitamix/Cuisinart/KitchenAid

Save on killer gifts for the whole family right now at Wayfair . The popular retailer is joining shopping giants like Amazon , Walmart and Best Buy in offering tons of early holiday deals before Black Friday 2021 .

Wayfair shoppers can score epic markdowns on furniture , bedding , kitchen essentials and more right now with tons of early Black Friday-caliber prices on must-have brands. During the holiday shopping event, thousands of items are discounted, with savings of as much as 80% on popular home and holiday products. Even deeper discounts are expected to drop on Black Friday, which takes place on November 26 .

Snag holiday gifts and entertaining essentials on a budget during the early Wayfair Black Friday sale. Wayfair

Looking for the perfect gift for the home chef in your life? Pick up the Rachel Ray Create Delicious 13-piece nonstick cookware set . Usually ringing up for $215, you can pick up the complete kitchen lineup right now for just $79.99 when you center coupon code SAVE20 a checkout—a $135.01 markdown. The set features three frying pans, a sauté pan, a saucepan, a baking tray, a Dutch oven and several lids. We love Rachel Ray cookware , so we're confident this collection of top-tier pots and pans will please any at-home cook.

If you're planning on entertaining for the holidays, an outdoor fire pit is a great way to heat up your holiday parties. Keep yourself and your guests warm with the Sol 72 Outdoor Adriel steel wood burning fire pit , down from $379.99 to only $105.99. At a 72% discount, you'll get a top-rated weather-resistant fire pit, a matching spark screen, a fitted cover and a fire poker—everything you need for a cozy backyard bonfire.

Whatever's on your holiday shopping list this year, Wayfair has you covered with plenty of can't-miss deals on some of the best gifts out there. Shop all the top early Wayfair Black Friday sales right now before they sell out.

The best deals at the early Wayfair Black Friday sale

Save on thousands of items during the early Wayfair Black Friday sale. Reviewed/Tara Jacoby/Mercury Row/Laurel Foundry/Rebrilliant Gardner

Does Wayfair have a Black Friday sale?

Yes. Wayfair’s Black Friday sale will officially start on Black Friday itself, Friday, November 26 . Currently, the site is offering early Black Friday deals, with discounts of as much as 80% on select items.

When does Wayfair Black Friday end?

Although the retailer has not yet announced an official end date, we expect the Wayfair Black Friday sale to wrap up on Tuesday, November 30 , shortly after Cyber Monday.

Should you shop Wayfair Black Friday?

Yes. The Wayfair Black Friday sale will offer some of the retailer’s best discounts of the year. With supply chain issues and shortages impacting availability, we recommend purchasing must-have items when they are available, especially if they’re discounted. You can get markdowns on tons of our favorite brands during the early holiday shopping event.

