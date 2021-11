While credit cards may not seem like quite the big deal, millions of people rely on them to meet their financial responsibilities every month. Still, credit cards can either be indispensable tools or dangerous instruments depending on how you use them. When used well, credit cards can help manage monthly finances and meet spending goals. Applying for a credit card is a straightforward process, but there are a few financial requirements you'll have to meet. This is especially so when applying for your first credit card. Before a bank can issue you with a credit account, they must first ensure that you're able to pay them back.

