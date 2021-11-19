ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Opinion: Support the ‘Build Back Better’ Act

By Readers' Forum
Deseret News
Deseret News
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I write today to support the “Build Back Better” Act. The U.S. Treasury Department has found that this act will be fully paid for and reduce the deficit. I know...

www.deseret.com

Comments / 14

Mark Wade
5d ago

the bill is not fully paid for, the CBO has said that this bill would cost taxpayers, the author should read the report by the CBO!!

Reply
10
Jim Perkins
5d ago

This author's opinion piece is chocked full of lies just like the build back better plan.

Reply
10
Weston Realtor
4d ago

this reporter doesn't know anything other than what they are told... time for these reporters to find another career

Reply
5
 

Washington Examiner

Will Senate Republicans help Democrats pass Build Back Better?

Now that House Democrats have passed President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better reconciliation bill, when, if ever, will the Senate begin voting on the legislation?. The Senate is on Thanksgiving break now, and they are due to come back Monday. They will not immediately take up BBB next week because they are still working on the National Defense Authorization Act, legislation Democrats wanted to wrap up before Thanksgiving but failed.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
State
Utah State
whopam.com

Comer votes ‘no’ on President’s Build Back Better bill

Western Kentucky Congressman James Comer voted no Friday to President Biden’s $1.8 trillion Build Back Better bill that passed the House. Comer issued a statement saying, “I voted no on yet another multi-trillion dollar spending bill being rammed down taxpayers’ throats by President Biden and Speaker Pelosi. This $1.8 trillion spending bill will pour gas on America’s inflation fire and lead to even higher costs for milk, gas, and other essential items the American people rely on.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Herald

Suburban lawmakers praise House's passage of the Build Back Better Act

Here is a sampling of reactions from members of the suburban congressional delegation to the U.S. House's passage of the Build Back Better Act:. "The Build Back Better Act will create millions of new jobs, lower families' health care costs, expand access to education, give the middle class one of the largest tax cuts in history and make a historic investment in the fight against climate change."
CHICAGO, IL
NJ.com

Gottheimer must champion the Build Back Better bill - now | Opinion

In recent media interviews, Congressman Josh Gottheimer has touted the passage of President Biden’s infrastructure bill. He’s also expressed satisfaction that voting on the Build Back Better reconciliation bill will be delayed until final costs can be determined. The passage of the infrastructure bill is laudable, but New Jersey will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Build Back Better#Mental Health#Republicans#The Defense Department
kiowacountypress.net

Children's advocates urge Congress to pass Build Back Better Act

(Colorado News Connection) This week the U.S. House is expected to finally put the Build Back Better Act up for a vote, and children's advocates in Colorado are pushing the state's congressional delegation to advance a bill they say will ensure that more kids can access nutritious food. Ashley Wheeland,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

AOC Fumes Over ‘Empty Promises’ Amid Gutted Spending Bill, Calls on WH to Bypass Congress: ‘Biden Could Do This Stuff With a Stroke of a Pen’

To hear Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) tell it, Senate passage of the Build Back Better Act in something close to its current form is nothing short of a must. In an interview with The New York Times, AOC fumed about the watered-down version of the spending package, and warned that progressives may not back the agenda of President Joe Biden and Democratic House leadership going forward if the Senate does not follow through and pass the bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

After Her Family and Pets Were Threatened, She 'Ascertained' the Election

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On Friday, November 20, four leading members of the House of Representatives and 41 senators sent letters to GSA Administrator Emily Murphy expressing concern that she had yet to ascertain President-elect Joe Biden as the winner, almost two weeks after news outlets called the race for him. Ascertainment, the letters said, were critical for federal departments and agencies to openly share information with the transition team, especially classified information.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
thedrive

Pentagon Stands Up New Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Group As Congress Pushes For Even More Action

There is finally a growing consensus that unexplained aerial phenomena may represent national security risks. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. Late last night, the Pentagon released a memorandum outlining the creation of a new organization focused on the issue of so-called unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAP, more commonly referred to as unidentified flying objects, or UFOs, and the threats they might pose to national security. This group will replace the existing UAP Task Force within the U.S. Navy and will be focused entirely on encounters in areas designated as Special Use Airspace, or SUA, such as warning areas off America's East and West Coasts where many reported incidents have occurred in the past. Separately, a number of members of Congress are calling for the U.S. military to take much broader action, including in a proposed amendment to the Senate's draft of the annual defense policy bill for the 2022 Fiscal Year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Voices: Thank you, Mitch McConnell, for legalizing THC!

During the Thanksgiving season, it’s important to take stock and give thanks to even the most unlikely of allies. As the co-founder of a hemp company, I couldn’t make gummies with measurable amounts of THC without the hard work of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. That’s why I’d like to say, “Thank you, Sen. McConnell.”Many people are surprised to learn that it’s legal for us to ship gummies with THC in them across state lines through the US Postal Service. But it’s totally legal, thanks to Mitch McConnell. How did that happen, exactly?Kentucky is one of 14 states without medical...
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

House Dems call on Senate to add pathway to citizenship in $2T bill

More than 90 House Democrats led by progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) have urged their Senate colleagues to include a pathway to citizenship in President Biden’s nearly $2 trillion social spending bill — and ignore two rulings by the Senate’s parliamentarian in the process. In a letter to Senate Majority...
CONGRESS & COURTS
