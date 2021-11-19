Opinion: Support the ‘Build Back Better’ Act

There is finally a growing consensus that unexplained aerial phenomena may represent national security risks. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. Late last night, the Pentagon released a memorandum outlining the creation of a new organization focused on the issue of so-called unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAP, more commonly referred to as unidentified flying objects, or UFOs, and the threats they might pose to national security. This group will replace the existing UAP Task Force within the U.S. Navy and will be focused entirely on encounters in areas designated as Special Use Airspace, or SUA, such as warning areas off America's East and West Coasts where many reported incidents have occurred in the past. Separately, a number of members of Congress are calling for the U.S. military to take much broader action, including in a proposed amendment to the Senate's draft of the annual defense policy bill for the 2022 Fiscal Year.

