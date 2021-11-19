ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Lizzo's skincare routine, Ariana's iconic ponytail, Cardi's bling nails, and Olivia Rodrigo's style

By Johanna Trupp, Emily Sowa
ABC13 Houston
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK CITY -- I may not be able to carry a tune but I do know a thing or two about glam... So, in honor of this year's American Music Awards Glam Lab is showing you how to re-create iconic looks of this year's hottest music stars!. If...

abc13.com

Comments / 0

Related
goodhousekeeping.com

Heidi Klum, 48, Wears Bright Orange Underwear In New Instagram Photos

Kim Kardashian’s shapewear and underwear brand Skims just partnered with Fendi for a specialty line called Fendi x Skims. And, while the line isn’t available to the public until Nov. 9, Heidi Klum got her hands on a few items early. Long outdoor runs keep her grounded and fit. ICYMI:...
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Poses in the Ultimate Little Black Dress for "Date Night" With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner's stylish date night outfit might inspire your next shopping trip. After stepping out for dinner with Travis Scott on Nov. 3, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to Instagram to give her 279 million followers a peek at her ensemble. Kylie wore a black leather coat over a matching mini dress and accessorized her look with a designer handbag, drop earrings and a pair of sneakers. She also posted pictures of a table decorated with candles and roses and captioned the photo series, "Date night." Her little black dress gave fans another glimpse at her baby bump. Kylie and Travis confirmed in September they're expecting their second child together. The 24-year-old makeup mogul and...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Beyoncé almost breaks the internet in plunging white gown – and woah

Beyoncé took social media by storm on Wednesday when she wore a plunging white gown in a new Instagram photo with husband Jay-Z. The singer's snap has racked up over one million likes in a matter of hours, and it's not hard to see why. The 40-year-old looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown, which she styled with a white fur coat and a yellow diamond necklace.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Lizzo
Person
Cardi B.
Vogue

Lady Gaga’s Latest Attention-Grabbing Look? A Micro-Fringe

Since bursting into the pop music scene in 2008, Lady Gaga has consistently proven that she can pull off a range of daring hairstyles. From an elaborate silver and turquoise mane, controversially adorned with meat, to a perfectly coiffed beehive fit for a queen, the British Vogue cover star’s imagination knows no bounds when it comes to serving looks. And the latest? An audacious ’90s micro-fringe.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skincare#Tiktokers#Glam Lab#The Hair Shop
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Wows in Sparkling Pink Cutout Dress & Chunky Platform With Maluma for ‘Marry Me’

Photos from 2019 of Jennifer Lopez looking like a real-life beauty queen on a not-so-real red carpet were released yesterday. The images capture the actress in a pretty pink dress filming a scene from the film “Marry Me” with Maluma. Lopez is spotted in a blush pink gown that is draped down to her feet. The frock features a circular cutout at each of her sides and beneath the neckline. The bottom of the fitted dress features a large puffed train that lines the bottom half of the dress and trails behind her. The star seems to have gotten to the monochrome...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Khloe Kardashian Faces Lawsuit for Using Photos of Bella Hadid in Good American

The Kardashian family is once again in some legal trouble. Khloe Kardashian is facing a lawsuit from a photographer after using a photo of Bella Hadid wearing Good American jeans without the proper authorization. InTouch reports that Alo Photography is suing Kardashian for "copyright infringement" after she shared a photo of Hadid in 2017.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

JoJo Siwa Wears Dress and Heels for the ‘First Time’ in Her Life on the American Music Awards 2021 Red Carpet

Gone glam! JoJo Siwa’s 2021 American Music Awards ensemble has fans going positively wild over her glamorous look. The 18-year-old attended the 49th annual awards ceremony celebrating the year’s biggest hits on Sunday, November 21, in a floor-length black gown featuring an off-the-shoulder tulle skirt with tiered ruffle detailing. She teamed the number with mesh pumps and ditched her signature ponytail for a half-up, half-down style.
MUSIC
Footwear News

Christina Aguilera Performs in Plunging Rhinestone Jacket, Latex Pants & Clear Pyramid Heels at Latin Grammys

Taking to the stage last night, Christina Aguilera made a daring appearance at the Latin Grammy Awards 2021 Person of the Year Gala honoring Ruben Blades in Las Vegas. The 40-year-old “Genie in a Bottle” hitmaker performed at the event wearing a plunging black suit-style jacket featuring a red rhinestone scalloped trim around the décolletage and skintight black latex pants, which gave way to black leather booties. Boasting bold transparent, pyramid-shaped heels, the pointy-toe ankle-length style was all business in the front and party in the back. Adding to her glamorous look, the “Burlesque” actress also showed off waist-length platinum blond hair and black fishnet gloves for the occasion. Discussing her iconic early aughts style with InStyle recently, Aguilera shared, “I was never afraid to be myself and to express myself the way I really felt as an artist, and so it’s awesome to see a new generation enjoy the fashion.” Shop black leather boots below. To Buy: Steve Madden Halena Leather Pointed Toe Stiletto Booties, $130; zappos.com To Buy: Zara High-Heel Leather Ankle Boot, $129; zara.com To Buy: Charles David Lupo Bootie, $160; dsw.com Scroll through to check out some of Christina Aguilera’s boldest looks over the years.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
mix929.com

Jennifer Garner says Ariana Grande looked “beautiful” in her ’13 Going on 30′ dress

Jennifer Garner approves of Ariana Grande’s take on one of her most famous 13 Going on 30 looks. On The Voice earlier this week, the singer paid homage to the 2004 rom-com by wearing the Versace dress Garner’s character, Jenna Rink, wears in the movie’s “Thriller” dance scene. In a new interview with People, Garner says she messaged Ari after seeing the tribute.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Pamela Anderson Stuns in Black Maxi Dress & Matching Pumps at Launch Party for Son’s Clothing Line

Pamela Anderson is a proud mom at The Webster in Los Angeles on Thursday. The 54-year old icon looked flawless in black maxi dress with matching pointed pumps, while she supported her eldest son Brandon Thomas Lee for the launch of his preppy clothing line called Swingers Club Capsule Collection. The brand’s pastel chinos, polo shirts, varsity jackets, and corduroy baseball caps were all on display at the party. He kept the ’90s style in the family while celebrating at the fashion boutique, with a white T-shirt, baggy light-wash jeans with a silver chain, a bright blue “Rock And Roll” trucker cap,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Takes a Risk in High-Slit Cutout Dress & 6-Inch Bronze Disco Heels After ‘House of Gucci’ Screening

Lady Gaga debuted a glamorously slick look for a “House of Gucci” screening this week. The Academy Award-winning actress stepped out in a sleek custom Et Ochs dress. The sleeveless brown number featured two front cutouts, as well as thin straps and a daring thigh-high slit. Gaga’s look was complete with a flowing train, adding to her outfit’s drama factor. For footwear, the “Rain On Me” singer donned a pair of her signature sky-high heels. The D’Accori Belle style featured a pointed-toe silhouette with thick platform soles, angular and slingback straps with metallic bronze leather uppers. The disco-worthy pair also included 5.9-inch heels,...
RETAIL
Cosmopolitan

Julianne Hough Is a Dancing Fire Emoji in New Sheer Dress and Instagram Is Here for It

Time and time again, Julianne Hough proves that her style is pure fire. While visiting Qatar to celebrate Fashion Trust Arabia’s third annual FTA Prize gala, which celebrates up-and-coming and established designers in the Middle East and North African region, the 33-year-old former Dancing With the Stars pro stunned in a sparkly silver Maison Valentino number. The Cinderella-esque gown featured soft crystals, sheer long sleeves, and a gorgeous train. Julianne styled the dress with silver sandals and wore her hair long and wavy.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kate Beckinsale Dances in 6-Inch Heeled Combat Boots With Her Cat in a Cinderella Gown

Kate Beckinsale and her pet both looked stylish in the actress’ latest Instagram post. The “Jolt” star was seen in a video dancing with her cat, Clive. While Clive wore a blue and pink gown reminiscent of “Cinderella,” her mother wore something a bit edgier. Beckinsale sported a red tank top with rips along the seam with a black tank top underneath. She paired it with black leggings that had zipper detailing along the ankle. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) Beckinsale added black lace-up combat boots with serious height, reaching at least 6 inches between...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Salma Hayek Looks Regal in 6-Inch Heels & Velvet Bustier Cutout Dress for ‘House of Gucci’ NY Premiere

Salma Hayek opted for a glamorous look last night at the “House of Gucci” premiere in New York City. Wearing head-to-toe Gucci, an apt choice for the occasion, the 55-year-old actress wore a bespoke gown from the iconic fashion house along with a pair of towering high heels. The floor-length, long-sleeve dress featured a royal blue velvet bustier top with a sultry cutout design and sparkling embellishments trimming the high-neck and cuffs. Meanwhile, the gown’s black satin skirt featuring a thigh-high slit gave way to a pair of towering Gucci high heels done in black leather with a T-strap silhouette and a closed toe. The Oscar-nominated actress — who plays Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma in the film — further accessorized with diamond stud earrings and a sparkling sapphire ring surrounded by diamonds. Shop T-strap pumps below. To Buy: Gianni Bini Blainee Patent Platform T-Strap Pumps, $90; dillards.com To Buy: Steve Madden Lola Platform Sandal, $140; stevemadden.com To Buy: Marc Fisher Nazria Platform Pump, $70; dsw.com Flip through the gallery to see more of Salma Hayek’s style through the years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Billie Eilish Takes a Red Carpet Risk in Lacy Black Outfit and Sky-High Sandals at LACMA Gala

Billie Eilish took a sheer risk in a daring look at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles. The “Happier Than Ever” musician hit the red carpet in a daring Gucci ensemble, featuring a black faux-fur coat. The star’s outerwear was worn over a sheer top embroidered with Gucci’s double G logo, as well as a white silk bra trimmed with black floral lace. Eilish continued her sleek streak with a sparkly black floral lace midi skirt, worn over Gucci logo tights. Her loom was complete with gold earrings and a delicate gold choker. For footwear, Eilish posed in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Rocks Marilyn Monroe Blonde Hair & Thigh High Fishnet Stockings For New Photoshoot: Pics

Miley Cyrus went all-out rock star in a white fluffy jacket and thigh-high fishnets on Wednesday, showing up to a new photoshoot in the sexy getup and blonde hair. Miley Cyrus looked sexy and stunning on Wednesday while heading to a photoshoot for a new project. The 28-year-old was spotted wearing a white faux fur cropped jacket and matching shorts on Nov. 10 as she headed to to Hollywood Palladium. Miley also wore her hair in a Marilyn Monroe-style blonde crop and sported thigh-high, black, fishnet stockings, completing the sexy style. As Miley walked to set for the shoot, she kept things casual and cozy by wearing slippers.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy