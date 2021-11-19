Devils vs Senators Game Rescheduled | BLOG

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils (7-3-2) versus the Boston Bruins (6-5-0). SBN Blog: Stanley Cup of Chowder. After sitting Yegor Sharangovich the last two games, Lindy Ruff is at a bit of a tough spot. Yes, the Devils had two of their best wins of the year versus the Panthers and Islanders, but it does not seem ideal to sit Sharangovich too often. As I mentioned in my game recap on Thursday, I thought that Alexander Holtz had a tough time against the Islanders. He missed with passes and had trouble handling passes from his teammates, often losing the puck as soon as he touched it. The Boston Bruins are not unlike the Islanders in the sense that they are a tough defensive team. Unfortunately for the Bruins, they have not had great goaltending, giving up 33 goals in 11 games so far while dominating the possession battle with a 55.3 CF%, giving up a bit more than three goals above expected at even strength. The Bruins defense might frustrate Holtz, even if he would have a good chance to score if he got a shot in close.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO