ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Devils vs Senators Game Rescheduled | BLOG

NHL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Devils game against the Senators that was postponed has been rescheduled for Dec. 6. The Devils' game versus the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday was postponed due to the opponent dealing with a string of COVID-19 cases. The NHL announced this afternoon that the game has been rescheduled for Monday, December...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Brad Marchand Extends Point Streak To Six Games In Win Vs. Devils

Brad Marchand is leading by example for the Boston Bruins. Boston got back in the win column on Saturday afternoon. The Bruins captured the win by defeating the New Jersey Devils by a 5-2 score. Marchand registered two goals in the winning effort. The first gave the B’s a 2-0...
NHL
NHL

Devils Finish 3-Game Homestand Against Bruins | GAME PREVIEW

The Devils and Bruins face off at Prudential Center at 1 p.m. ET Saturday. You can watch on MSG+ and listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Read the game preview below and check back for lineup updates, videos, and more a few hours ahead of the game. YOUR GAME-DAY ESSENTIALS.
NHL
chatsports.com

Game #15: New Jersey Devils vs New York Rangers Open Thread

After earning two points in Columbus last night, the Rangers have returned to Madison Square Garden to defend their home ice. In yet another divisional matchup, Gerard Gallant’s squad will be taking on Our Rivals We Somewhat Dislike, the New Jersey Devils. In the hopes of accelerating their rebuild like this Blueshirts did during the summer of 2019, Our Rivals That Slightly Perturb Us made the splashiest signing of free agency. Dougie Hamilton left the Carolina Hurricanes to sign a seven year, $63,000,000 contract with the Devils over the summer to anchor the top of their blue line for the foreseeable future.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
elitesportsny.com

Devils, Rangers games against Senators postponed

The Ottawa Senators have ten players currently in COVID protocol, so on Monday the NHL announced their games have been suspended until Nov. 20. The break impact three games: at the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night, Thursday’s home game against the Nashville Predators and Saturday afternoon’s game against the New York Rangers in Ottawa.
NHL
allaboutthejersey.com

Game Preview #13: New Jersey Devils vs. Boston Bruins

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils (7-3-2) versus the Boston Bruins (6-5-0). SBN Blog: Stanley Cup of Chowder. After sitting Yegor Sharangovich the last two games, Lindy Ruff is at a bit of a tough spot. Yes, the Devils had two of their best wins of the year versus the Panthers and Islanders, but it does not seem ideal to sit Sharangovich too often. As I mentioned in my game recap on Thursday, I thought that Alexander Holtz had a tough time against the Islanders. He missed with passes and had trouble handling passes from his teammates, often losing the puck as soon as he touched it. The Boston Bruins are not unlike the Islanders in the sense that they are a tough defensive team. Unfortunately for the Bruins, they have not had great goaltending, giving up 33 goals in 11 games so far while dominating the possession battle with a 55.3 CF%, giving up a bit more than three goals above expected at even strength. The Bruins defense might frustrate Holtz, even if he would have a good chance to score if he got a shot in close.
NHL
NHL

Bruins Bounce Back Big With Win vs. Devils

NEWARK - The Bruins entered the trip to New Jersey coming off 5-3 loss to Edmonton on Thursday night, giving up 3 goals in the final 20 minutes of play. Coach Bruce Cassidy hoped the "sour taste" of the first loss at home would be motivation to get the win over the Devils, who were coming off three strong wins.
NHL
chatsports.com

Report: Senators' Games vs. Devils, Predators, Rangers Postponed amid COVID Outbreak

The Ottawa Senators' next three games have been reportedly postponed amid a COVID-19 outbreak with the team. Games against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, the Nashville Predators on Thursday and the New York Rangers on Saturday are impacted. The Senators currently have 10 players in the NHL's health and safety protocols.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chico Resch
Person
Lindy Ruff
Person
Dougie Hamilton
Person
Fabian Zetterlund
litterboxcats.com

GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at Pittsburgh Penguins

ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #LetsGoPens, #FLAvsPIT, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook. FLA IN SEASON SERIES: 2 of 3 (1-0-0) LAST MEETING: @FLA 5, PIT 4 (OT) - (Recap) 10/14/2021. NEXT MEETING: March 8, 2022. PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (6-0-0 .948 / 1.72 0SO)...
NHL
NHL

Devils Practice Before Flight to Florida | BLOG

After being recalled, Fabian Zetterlund has joined the team on the ice in Newark. The Devils are on the ice for practice in Newark prior to departure for Florida. Fabian Zetterlund is on the ice after being recalled from Utica (AHL). Today's lines:. Zacha - Hischier - Tatar. Johnsson -...
NHL
NHL

Devils Key on 'Puck Management' | BLOG

The Devils are working to clean up their puck management, and head coach Lindy Ruff describes what that means. Prior to the Devils' Sunday night showdown against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden, head coach Lindy Ruff said the key to the game would be his team's puck management.
NHL
NHL

Devils Practice in Tampa Before Saturday Matinee Versus Bolts | BLOG

The Devils skated at the Tampa Bay Lightning's practice facility prior to tomorrow's game. Following a 4-1 loss in Florida, the Devils were back on the ice at the TGH Ice Plex in Tampa prior to playing the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET. Lines were as...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ottawa Senators#Devils Black#Red Members#Premium Partners#Ticketmaster#The Devils Hockey Network#Msg#Pre Game Story
NHL

Devils-Senators game postponed for COVID-19 issues to be played Dec. 6

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League today announced that regular-season Game No. 234 featuring the Ottawa Senators at the New Jersey Devils, originally scheduled for Nov. 16, is now scheduled to take place on Monday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. ET at Prudential Center. The complete 2021-22 NHL regular-season...
NHL
Oroville Mercury-Register

Sharks’ Dahlen out vs. Ottawa Senators, could miss more games

SAN JOSE – Forward Jonathan Dahlen will miss his second straight game Wednesday with an upper-body injury and could be out for the remainder of the Sharks’ homestand. Dahlen was hurt in Saturday’s game at SAP Center with the Washington Capitals and missed the Sharks’ 2-1 overtime win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday. He will not play against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday and is questionable for Friday when the Sharks play the Toronto Maple Leafs on the final date of a four-game homestand.
NHL
NHL

Devils Practice in Newark Day Before Clash With Wild | BLOG

Articles, videos and more from today's news on the Devils third jersey plus lineup updates and player interviews. The Devils announced prior to practice today that Chase De Leo has been recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League. Check back for more updates as practice gets underway. More Coming...
NHL
sacramentosun.com

Senators take positives into game vs. Sharks

After kicking off a four-game road trip with a 7-5 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, the Ottawa Senators are on a two-game losing skid and have posted only one victory in their past nine games. However, as the Senators prepare to face the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday,...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
NHL

GAMEDAY 5: Senators @ Sharks, Nov. 24

The set-up The Sens (4-11-1) returned to action after an eight-day Covid-19 layoff Monday as they were beaten 7-5 by the Colorado Avalanche. San Jose (9-8-1) are coming off of a 2-1 overtime victory over the Hurricanes but are 4-5-1 over their last 10. The Sharks have the fourth best...
NHL
CBS Miami

Florida Panthers’ Strong Home Start Puts Them In Position To Set NHL Records

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Panthers can put themselves in the NHL record books Wednesday, as the team is already one of only four teams in league history to win their first 10 home games starting a season. The Panthers can tie the league record of 11 consecutive wins set by the 1963 Chicago Blackhawks. The Panthers have also remarkably scored at least 4 goals in all 10 wins and can tie a league record if they hit the 4 mark in a victory tonight against Philadelphia. The team has gotten excellent goaltending from both of their goalies. Sergei Bobrovsky will start the game Wednesday. Bobrovsky...
NHL
NHL

Coach's Challenge: VGK @ NSH 16:03 of the Second Period

After video review, it was determined there was goaltender interference on Robin Lehner, therefore Forsberg's goal is overturned. Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No goal Nashville. Explanation: Video review determined that Nashville's Thomas Novak impaired Robin Lehner's ability to play his position in the crease prior to...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy