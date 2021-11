WASHINGTON D.C. (NEXSTAR) — Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.) and other house lawmakers say residents in long-term care facilities should never be completely cut-off from their loved ones. “Many of them are sitting in isolation in these care facilities,” Tenney said. The Essential Caregivers Act would allow residents to designate essential...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO