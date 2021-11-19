ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Tesla Shares Jumped Friday

By Howard Smith
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago
  • Rivian and Lucid have been in focus as investors look for the next Tesla.

What happened

News involving Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was unusually quiet this week in the wake of a spike in interest in the electric vehicle (EV) sector after Rivian's initial public offering (IPO) last week. But Tesla shares have quietly gained another 10% this week, with a good portion of that coming Friday. Tesla's stock closed the day 3.71% higher today.

So what

Today's bounce comes amid mixed news related to Tesla. Closely followed tech sector investor Cathie Wood said that Tesla could hold a 20% to 25% share of the U.S. automotive market in five years, in an interview with Barron's this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hWpQi_0d2DIKCc00
Tesla Model Y. Image source: Tesla.

Separately, Tesla's vehicles got mixed reviews from the Consumer Reports Auto Reliability Report. And a lawsuit filed against the company was reported today by Reuters, alleging harassment at the company's factory in California. But the overall EV sector has generally been on the move higher this week with excitement generated by Tesla competitor Rivian going public and Tesla shares participating in those gains.

Now what

The Consumer Reports (CR) results were released yesterday, with Tesla's Model S, X, and Y receiving low scores, as reported by CNBC. But the Model 3 was listed near the middle of the pack and was still a CR recommendation, according to the report. Many of the overall reliability issues included in the survey came from "high tech bells and whistles" rather than drivetrain issues, according to a CR representative. And investors didn't appear to put much stock in Tesla's results from the survey.

While the new lawsuit has made news today, Tesla hasn't yet responded to requests for comment, according to Reuters. The main driver for Tesla's stock today seems to be the overall EV sector backdrop. It also didn't hurt that highly regarded analyst Dan Ives with Wedbush raised that firm's price target for the stock to $1,400 per share, matching the top price of analysts who follow the company. Bloomberg quoted Ives saying, "The Street is continuing to digest the massive transformation coming to the auto industry around the electric-vehicle revolution," and he expects Tesla to lead the way. While Rivian made a splash with its well-received IPO, many investors seem to be buying Tesla rather than what some hope may be the next Tesla.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

2 Disappointing Stocks in 2021 That Could Be Hot Buys Next Year

Amwell's Converge system could pave the way for significant gains in the telehealth sector. Alibaba has a diverse business that will benefit from improving U.S.-China relations. Are you looking for an underrated stock that could make for a good contrarian bet in the next year? Two stocks you should consider...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Hot Stocks That Offer Great Dividends

Target's store sales are still growing in the double digits. Despite its size, Walmart is finding new ways to expand. Starbucks is making a big push outside of the U.S. Earnings season is winding down, and there was lots of good news as well as some surprises. Many retailers that benefited from last year's pandemic-related, sales spurt continued to see strong earnings -- much to the delight of their shareholders. Even better, some of these retailers are also managing to grow their dividends, making these shares even smarter buys.
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
CNBC

Jim Cramer says buy these best-of-breed tech stocks first as Nasdaq gets hit

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday laid out a strategy for equity investors who are trying to navigate this week's Nasdaq Composite slide. The "Mad Money" host said the first group of tech stocks to look to buy consists of Microsoft, Alphabet and Nvidia, among others. "These best-of-breed stocks tend to...
STOCKS
electrek.co

Tesla (TSLA) sends ultimatum to buyers who keep delaying deliveries

Tesla has started to send an ultimatum to buyers who keep delaying their deliveries as part of a new policy change in the evolving market. Sources familiar with the matter told Electrek that Tesla has decided to send an ultimatum to buyers who have been delaying their deliveries for long periods of time.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

Black Friday Sales Come Early for Cryptocurrency Investors: 2 Top Tokens That Just Went on Sale

Various market-related headwinds have conspired with token-related concerns to provide attractive opportunities for long-term cryptocurrency investors. Cardano's troubles of late relating to delisting concerns and the pace of adoption by developers may prove to be short-lived. Security token cryptocurrency Tezos has tremendous upside long-term, despite market-related headwinds. For investors looking...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Shares#Tesla Model S#Consumer Reports#Ipo#Tsla#Ev#Reuters#Cnbc#Cr#Wedbush
The Motley Fool

Got $3,000? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Skyrocket

Fiverr is poised to profit from the increased use of freelancers. MongoDB still has plenty of room to run with its highly popular cloud-based database platform. Trupanion is only scratching the surface of the opportunity in pet medical insurance. Buy low, sell high. It takes money to make money. If...
STOCKS
insideevs.com

Tesla Increases Prices Of Wall Connector By 10%

Tesla has increased the price of its home charging unit - the Wall Connector - which in the U.S. now costs $550 ($50 or 10% more than previously). The 11.5 kW home charging station (240 V, 48 A) can be ordered with 18 ft (5.5 meter) or 24 ft (7.3 meter) cable length, which is a positive change. The 24 ft option was not present in the Gen 3 Wall Connector, like in the Gen 2 in the past.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
The Motley Fool

Will Palantir Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2040?

Palantir plans to generate more than 30% annual sales growth through 2025. Even if its growth decelerates over the following 15 years, it could still generate big multibagger gains for patient investors. But its cooling valuations could prevent it from becoming a trillion-dollar stock by 2040. Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) has...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Five Below Earnings: What To Watch

Sales growth likely accelerated through late October. Five Below is aiming to push profit margins higher with help from its new $10-and-below section. Management might be extra bullish about the store growth potential in 2022. After trailing the market for most of the last few months, Five Below's (NASDAQ:FIVE) stock...
VIDEO GAMES
The Motley Fool

Why Guess? Stock Jumped 16% at the Open Today

Although Guess? warned that economic closures could impact future results, it has deftly managed to avoid some of the big pitfalls hitting other retailers. Shares of fashion retailer Guess? (NYSE:GES) rose as much as 16% in the first minutes of trading on Nov. 24. By 10:30 a.m. ET the stock had trimmed that gain a bit, but was still sitting with an impressive advance of 13%. It was the company's after-the-close earnings release on Nov. 23 that likely got investors excited. The fiscal third quarter of 2022 was, overall, a pretty good one, but what management didn't have to talk about may be just as important as what it did talk about.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Cardano's Cryptocurrency Is Sinking Today

ADA's price is falling after eToro announced it would limit trading of the cryptocurrency for U.S. users. It's been a day of sell-offs for many leading cryptocurrencies and altcoins, and Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is moving lower in the pullback. The blockchain network's ADA token was down roughly 7% over the previous 24 hours of trading as of 4:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday, and it had been down as much 10.4% earlier in the day.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
The Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 3 Growth Stocks Down 42% to 71% That I Still Won't Touch

Twitter looks set to miss its bullish long-term forecasts in 2023. Robinhood faces a growing laundry list of potential regulatory headaches, topped with a significant data breach. Peloton's quarterly revenue and average monthly workouts have collapsed since hitting their high points last year. The stock market has been incredibly strong...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Pot Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

The U.S. marijuana industry could grow by a CAGR of 33% to be worth $97 billion by 2026. Choosing the right growth stocks can help you earn fruitful returns as the industry matures. The marijuana boom during the pandemic boosted U.S. cannabis companies' revenues. Even though the recent third-quarter results...
BULL RUN, VA
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
140K+
Followers
69K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy