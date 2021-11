Noah Syndergaard is revealing the jersey number that he will wear for the Los Angeles Angels next season, and it is sparking a sensitive subject. Syndergaard appeared Friday on Angels Radio AM830’s “The Sports Lodge” and said that he will be wearing No. 34 for the team. While that is the jersey number that Syndergaard has worn for his entire career, it is also the number that belonged to former Angels pitcher Nick Adenhart.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO