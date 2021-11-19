WATCH: Dayton Police looking for porch pirate seen on video
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for a man seen taking a package off of someone’s porch in Dayton.
Dayton Police said a man was seen on surveillance video stealing a package off the porch of a home in the 500 block of East Second Street around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13. The suspect is an older white male who was riding a bicycle with a trailer.Police: 3 teens facing charges for setting playground on fire
If you recognize the man in the video or have any information about the crime, call Dayton Police at (937) 333-COPS. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 0