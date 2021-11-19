ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

WATCH: Dayton Police looking for porch pirate seen on video

By Schalischa Petit-De
WDTN
WDTN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Puytl_0d2DHZA400

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for a man seen taking a package off of someone’s porch in Dayton.

Dayton Police said a man was seen on surveillance video stealing a package off the porch of a home in the 500 block of East Second Street around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13. The suspect is an older white male who was riding a bicycle with a trailer.

Police: 3 teens facing charges for setting playground on fire

If you recognize the man in the video or have any information about the crime, call Dayton Police at (937) 333-COPS. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDTN

Perry Township police led on chase after attempting traffic stop

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Perry Township police were led on a high speed chase Thursday afternoon after attempting to pull over a vehicle for suspicious activity. At at about 1:25 p.m. Officer Brian Douglas of the Perry Township Police Department said officers on patrol noticed a truck exit a driveway from a vacant house […]
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WDTN

Police ask for help in trailer theft

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Centerville Police are asking for your help identifying a truck and suspects after a trailer theft at Bill’s Donuts. The Centerville Police Department said Wednesday it is trying to identify a white box truck and at least two men in a photo captured at Bill’s Donuts on N. Main Street. The […]
CENTERVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Dayton, OH
Sports
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Dayton, OH
Crime & Safety
WDTN

Father and son make it out of Miami County house fire

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews battled a house fire early Thursday morning in Miami County. The fire started at 4:20 a.m. on the 10000 block of Klinger Road. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office says the fire started on the first floor of the home and spread upstairs. A father and son were able to […]
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Northbound lanes of I-75 open following crash

Friday, November 26, 2021 at 12:05 a.m. UPDATE: MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — The northbound lanes of I-75 are back open following a crash. MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — The northbound lanes of I-75 in Moraine are closed following a crash. According to dispatch, the crash happened on I-75 near Dryden Road. Dispatchers told 2News there are […]
MORAINE, OH
WDTN

Dayton home collapses amid blaze

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A vacant home in Dayton was completely destroyed after being engulfed by fire. The fire happened just after 11 pm Tuesday in the 1600 block of Tuttle Avenue. Firefighters received several reports of fire and explosions. When the fire crews arrived they found the home was fully engulfed in flames and […]
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirate#Crime Stoppers#Miami Valley#Streaming Video#Dayton Police#Nexstar Media Inc
WDTN

Funeral for Sheriff Gene Fischer held Wednesday

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The community came together Wednesday to say its final goodbye to Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer. The funeral for Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer was held Wednesday in the Cedarville University Dixon Ministry Center on North Main Street. Fischer was buried at Byron Cemetery in Fairborn. You can watch the full […]
GREENE COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTN

Large turnout at visitation for Sheriff Gene Fischer

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – People from across the Miami Valley paid their respects to Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer during a visitation at Xenia Nazarene Tuesday. The wait was long for the crowds of people who showed up with an outpouring of love and support for Fischer. “As you can tell by the line that’s […]
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Man charged with 5 homicide counts in deadly parade crash; sixth victim dies

Prosecutors in Wisconsin on Tuesday charged a man with intentional homicide in the deaths of five people who were killed when an SUV was driven into a Christmas parade that also left 62 people injured, including many children. Prosecutors say a sixth person, a child, has died and more charges are pending. Darrell Brooks Jr. was charged with five […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDTN

Black Friday: Shop local Dayton at the Blackout Shopping Rally

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Shop local this holiday season and have some fun at the Blackout Shopping Rally in Dayton on Black Friday. From 9 am to 9 pm, merchandise vendors and food trucks will gather at the Unity Banquet Center at 735 Cincinnati Street and 505 Bolander Avenue in Dayton, the Facebook event page […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

ArriveSafe returns in Montgomery County, offering free Uber rides home

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — After a year off due to the pandemic, Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. is relaunching the ArriveSafe program for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend with support from the Heidelberg Distributing Company. The ArriveSafe program started in 2007. Since then, the program has given over 8,000 free rides. This year […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

WDTN

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
721K+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy