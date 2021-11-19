Arkansas high school football state finals to air statewide on PBS

CONWAY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas PBS will broadcast the 2021 2A-7A high school football state finals live from War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock beginning Friday, December 3.

The games will be broadcast in partnership with the Arkansas Activities Association (AAA).

Beginning the week after each broadcast, championship games will be available to watch at youtube.com/arkansaspbs and in the Engage Arkansas PBS app .

AR PBS Sports will be broadcast statewide over the air, on cable and on satellite on Arkansas PBS’s primary channel. Correct channel information is available in local TV listings.

All ways to watch Arkansas PBS can be found at myarpbs.org/watch .

The Arkansas high school football state finals will air live on AR PBS Sports at the following times:

5A – Friday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m.

6A – Saturday, Dec. 4, at noon.

7A – Saturday, Dec. 4, at 6:30 p.m.

2A – Friday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m.

3A – Saturday, Dec. 11, at noon.

4A – Saturday, Dec. 11, at 6:30 p.m.

Throughout the state finals, AR PBS Sports will present profiles of outstanding student athletes from each division.

A YouTube playlist featuring segments airing during the 2021 state football finals will be available at bit.ly/2021ARPBSfootball .

