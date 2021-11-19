Move over blink of an eye, the snap of a finger is the fastest human motion

Despite Paul McCartney's often-overlooked varied solo career and his heights with Wings that are covered in his new lyrics and narratives collection, The Lyrics: 1956 To The Present, interviewers have been mainly focussing on his other band in the array of chats he's been doing in support of the book. And that's understandable, considering Peter Jackson's new three-part, eight-hour film Get Back for Disney+ will shed a whole new light on the final era of the Beatles.

