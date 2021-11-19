ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GrapeStars Celebrates Women’s Entrepreneurship Day With These 8 Celebrity-Backed Wines and Spirits

By Life & Style Staff
 6 days ago
Sponsored content produced with GrapeStars.

November 19th is Women’s Entrepreneurship Day, and GrapeStars is here to toast 8 celebrities who have forged their way in the competitive wines and spirits market.

Danica Patrick

Danica Patrick is a barrier-breaking pioneer who literally had to run circles around her competition. As a professional race car driver, Patrick competed in a sport overwhelmingly dominated by men, so the bulk of her career was spent providing the naysayers wrong. Her successful career on the track is now shifting gears to entrepreneurship off the track, including her foray in the wine business. With Somnium, a Napa Valley based vineyard producing a variety of reds and whites, Patrick is able to pour a bit of her competitive edge into wine production. Though she’s now retired from her professional motorsports career, Patrick’s new motto is to “Eat the food you want and drink the wine you like.” Sounds like a recipe to success to us!

Kate Hudson

American actress, author, and fashion entrepreneur Kate Hudson is no stranger to the limelight, or to success. Having started her career in acting at the young age of 11, Hudson steadily mastered her craft, racking up the accolades on and off the screen, especially with her launch of popular athletic-brand Fabletics. When it came to providing her spin in the competitive spirits market, Hudson was Inspired by her memories hosting parties on King St. in Manhattan, resulting in King Street Vodka. Gluten-free, non-GMO corn, and crafted with alkaline water and distilled seven times for purity, the inspiration behind King Street Vodka is a welcome invitation for all to gather around and celebrate life with a cocktail. Smooth enough to be had alone or added as a delicious kick to your favorite mixed drink, King Street Vodka is available on GrapeStars.

The Bella Twins

The Bella Twins fought their way to success, literally. After moving to Hollywood, the pair tried out for some reality-TV based gigs, before getting a big break from World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). As professional wrestlers, Nikki and Bree Bella began their climb to entrepreuneurship in the ring, honing their craft and utilizing their personalities to attract the attention of wrestling fans and grow their fan base. However it was a starring role on E!’s Total Divas that introduced the Bella Twins to a larger audience, turning them into overnight sensations adored the world over. Since their retirement from wrestling, the Bella Twins have ventured into sponsorships beyond the mat, including the launch of their Belle Radici lineup of wines. Meaning beautiful roots in Italian, the Napa Valley based vineyard provides the ideal environment to showcase Belle Radici’s big, bold structure with smooth and elegant notes.

Rita Ora

Rita Sahatçiu Ora is a singer, songwriter and actress who experienced lots of twists and turns on her way to greatness. Ora endured a long and tedious road on her way to a successful career, finally achieving breakout stardom in the past few years. She parlayed her success in the music studio into high profile brand endorsements and television appearances which only grew her as a household name. As someone who has fought her way up the ladder to success, it was only fitting that she leveraged her creativity and energy to help launch a super premium brand Próspero Tequila. Produced by master Mexican Distiller Stella Anguiano, Próspero Tequila is a hand-crafted spirit as unique and original as the women who’ve created it, offering an unparalleled flavor with a smooth, elegant and perfectly balanced finish. Support this woman-owned brand on GrapeStars.

Gia Coppola

Film-making, and wine-making is literally in her blood. Granddaughter to Francis Ford Coppola and niece to Sofia Coppola, Gia spent a lot of her childhood in the shadows of greatness, both on the movie set and in the vineyards of Napa Valley. Gia is now blazing her own path as a film director, and is out to make a name for herself, particularly through her own branded line of wines As part of the Family Coppola, the Gia collection of wines are light and unpretentious, reflecting the personality that Gia carries throughout her life. Ideal for easy gatherings among friends, with labels that embody Gia’s creative spirit.

Cameron Diaz and Katherine Power

As an entrepreneur, producer, author, retired actress and model, Cameron Diaz has worn many hats over her career. Her star power often unmatched and her face instantly recognizable the world over. However when it came to enjoying what she loved most, a glass of wine, she was surprised to find that most wines were full of additives.  What started as an innocent conversation among friends (over wine, naturally), Diaz and partner Katherine Power started to question whether they knew what the wine they were enjoying really consisted of. They were shocked to learn that winemakers are not legally required to disclose much about what goes into their wines. Which set them on a journey to create a lineup of clean wines that are full of natural goodness and free from dozens of unwanted and undisclosed extras. As a result, Avaline Wines was born. Comprised of a lineup of white, reds and rose, each bottle of Avaline carries a delicious taste, clean ingredients, bold transparency, giving you a wine you can truly feel good about drinking. Buy Avaline now on Grapestars.

Kendall Jenner

As a globally known media personality, socialite and model, everything Kendall Jenner does is under the microscope of scrutiny worldwide. With millions of fans and followers watching her every move, Jenner knows how much influence she has when it comes to swaying public opinion, especially when it comes to any products or promotions that carry her famous name. Which is why she took extra care planning her first solo business venture: 818 Tequila. “For almost four years I’ve been on a journey to create the best tasting tequila,” Jenner wrote on Instagram to her over 200 million followers. The hard work has paid off as the brand has already scored some hefty praise, including being named Best Reposado Tequila at the World Tequila Awards and the Chairman’s Trophy at the Ultimate Spirits Challenge. With Kendall’s influence behind the brand, you can expect 818 to become a household name for years to come.

Pink

Global music icon Pink (born Alecia Moore) is no stranger to getting her hands dirty. Known for her deep cutting lyrics and tireless, often acrobatic on-stage performances, Pink often redefines what it means to be music artist. Outside of the bright lights of the big stage, Pink is just as adapt pouring herself into passion projects, such as her founding of Two Wolves wine. Born from a realization over many years spent on the road in which she shared in a great glass of wine, often with strangers, Two Wolves is Pink’s belief that anything is possible. “I’ve always been a dreamer, a believe and a seeker,” says Pink, and with Two Wolves she set out to chart her own course, spending years honing her craft to produce a lineup of California reds that each reflect her own personal stamp on the world.

