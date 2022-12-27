ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Jake Gyllenhaal’s Dating History Includes Kirsten Dunst, Taylor Swift and More

By Life & Style Staff
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 4 days ago

While some of us remember Jake Gyllenhaal 's dating history ~all too well~, others need a reminder! The Brokeback Mountain actor has dated several A-list women during his time in the spotlight, including Kirsten Dunst , Taylor Swift and more.

As of 2021, Jake is in a relationship with girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu . However, it's his previous romance with Taylor that continues to make headlines. The Academy Award nominee and the "Tolerate It" artist dated from around October 2010 to January 2011.

It's a Love Story! See Taylor Swift's Complete Dating History

Taylor immortalized their three-month relationship in a song titled "All Too Well" off her 2012 album Red . Later, in November 2021, the eleven-time Grammy Award winner released Red (Taylor's Version) , as well as a new 10-minute version of "All Too Well."

" Jake is mortified that Taylor has targeted him in 'All Too Well,'" a source exclusively revealed to Life & Style after the 10-minute version's release. "He’s such a private person and goes out of his way to avoid drama, so having their three-month fling dragged up in the song and hearing people gossip about it is a hard pill for him to swallow."

According to the insider, Jake "thought" Taylor "was over" their relationship. "It seems like anyone who has dated her can’t escape from their past."

John Mayer's Dating History From Jen Aniston to Taylor Swift

After the album's initial release, Taylor claimed Jake didn't take issue with any of the music. "He was like, 'I just listened to the album, and that was a really bittersweet experience for me. It was like going through a photo album.' That was nice," the West Reading, Pennsylvania, native, who has since moved on with boyfriend Joe Alwyn , told New York magazine in 2013.

"Nicer than, like, the ranting, crazy e-mails I got from this one dude. It's a lot more mature way of looking at a love that was wonderful until it was terrible, and both people got hurt from it — but one of those people happened to be a songwriter," Taylor added. "So, what are you going to do? Did you not Wikipedia me before you called me up [for a date]?"

Scroll through the gallery below to learn more about Jake Gyllenhaal's complete dating history.

Comments / 0

Related
Life and Style Weekly

Are Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Still Together? Inside Split Rumors, Wedding Planning and More

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have flooded headlines as Hollywood’s edgy it-couple for months and it appears the attention-demanding duo may not be together anymore. The pair met in March 2020 while filming a crime thriller movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass. The costars quickly began spending time together shortly after, partaking in long phone...
OHIO STATE
Life and Style Weekly

Jessie James Decker Says ‘DWTS’ Costars Vinny and Gabby Would Be a ‘Very Passionate’ Couple

She ships them! Jessie James Decker believes former Dancing With the Stars castmates Gabby Windey and Vinny Guadagnino “would make a very passionate couple,” she exclusively tells Life & Style.  Jessie, 34, notes that she “won’t speak for” Gabby, 31, and Vinny, 35, but believes the duo’s “chemistry is amazing.”  “Yeah, there’s something. I don’t know,” the “I Still Love You” songstress gushes while preparing...
Life and Style Weekly

Wedding Bells! See All of the Stars Who Got Married in 2022

It's true — they said, "I do!" COVID-19 may have made nuptials look a little different these past few years, but love was still in the air for all the celebrity weddings of 2022. Some of Hollywood's greatest couples celebrated their love this year, either after a whirlwind romance or after years of postponing due...
Life and Style Weekly

Future Spouses! Celebrity Engagements in 2023: Hollywood Couples Planning to Get Engaged This Year

New year, new engagements! 2023 promises to have plenty of celebrity couples deciding that it's time to tie the knot, with beautiful and memorable proposal moments. After dating on-and-off for five years and sharing two children together, will rapper Travis Scott finally put a ring on girlfriend Kylie Jenner's finger? The couple welcomed baby No....
MINNESOTA STATE
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

47K+
Followers
5K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy