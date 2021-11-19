ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Grandbabies! The ‘Sister Wives’ Stars Have Some Adorable Grandchildren: See Them Here

By Samantha Benitz
 6 days ago
Shutterstock/Instagram

The Brown family is growing! As a father of 18, it was only a matter of time until Sister Wives star and patriarch Kody Brown welcomed some grandkids.

Kody and his wives, Janelle, Meri and Robyn and his former partner Christine currently share three grandchildren: Axel, Evangalynn and Avalon.

Janelle and Kody’s daughter Maddie Brush (née Brown) is the proud mama of two of them, Axel and Evangalynn (a.k.a. Evie), shared with her husband Caleb Brush.

Axel was the first grandchild in the brood upon his birth in May 2017, while his little sister, Evie, later joined the family in August 2019. Prior to their little one’s arrival, Maddie opened up about Evie being diagnosed with (FATCO) syndrome, also widely known as fibular aplasia, tibial campomelia and oligosyndactyly.

Maddie said she was determined to give her bundle of joy a great life, no matter what obstacles came in her path. In April 2020, Kody echoed those sentiments while gushing over his family’s new addition. The TLC personality called Evie a “force,” also telling fans he was sure that FATCO would not hinder her. “Maybe the cutest baby that I have ever seen!” he sweetly wrote via Twitter.

Since then, Maddie and Caleb have purchased a new home in North Carolina, and Christine’s daughter Ysabel will be staying with them as she attends college.

But that’s not the only Brown family news! The reality TV brood grew yet again in April 2021 with the arrival of Mykelti Padron (née Brown) and husband Antonio Padron’s baby girl, Avalon Asa Padron.

“She’s gorgeous and amazing and our home birth went awesome,” Mykelti announced in a statement about their mini-me via Instagram. “Tony and I are so ecstatic with her and overjoyed at what a blessing she is.”

Sister Wives is back for its 16th season, beginning on November 21, 2021, and there’s sure to be plenty of drama, tension and fun Kody Brown hairstyles. Fans can expect to watch Kody and his wives preparing to move to their Coyote Pass property in Arizona, three years after they moved from Las Vegas, Nevada, to Flagstaff — not to mention Christine’s big decision to leave Kody and move back to Utah.

Scroll down to see photos of the Sister Wives grandchildren!

