CLINT MOORE ROAD CLOSED, Several Crashes In Area

By STAFF REPORT
 6 days ago
Fire Rescue on the scene of a critical crash near South Jog Road and Via Villa Borghese in Delray Beach. Separately, Clint Moore Road is closed at Jog Road, in both directions, according to Boca Raton PD. (Photo: Courtesy Palm Beach County Fire Rescue).

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There are multiple crashes this afternoon in Boca Raton and Delray Beach. Boca Raton PD reports that Clint Moore Road is closed in both directions at Jog Road due to a serious traffic “incident.” That report was made around 4:40 p.m.

There is another crash working just up the street at Jog Road and Via Villa Borghese. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue is on the scene of that crash and provided the photo you see above.

Roads are wet. People are anxious to start a holiday weekend. Drive carefully. We’ll update this post if additional significant accidents are reported that will dramatically affect the afternoon rush.

BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

