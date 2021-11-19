Six COVID-19 deaths reported in Gallatin County

BOZEMAN - The Gallatin City-County Health Department confirmed Friday afternoon that six more Gallatin County residents have passed away from complications due to COVID-19.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department received the official death certificates Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, and Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, that attributed the following deaths to COVID-19. A female in her 90s passed away at an assisted living facility the week of November 14. The following people passed away the week of October 31, a male in his 50s who died in a hospital, a female in her 90s who died at an independent living facility, a male in his 70s who died in a hospital outside of our jurisdiction, and a female in her 70s who died in a hospice outside of our jurisdiction. We also received a notification for an updated death certificate, that includes COVID-19, for a female in her 70s who died at her residence the week of September 26.

These latest deaths make for a total of 98 COVID-related deaths among Gallatin County residents.

Statewide COVID-19 case data reported by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services can be found here .

In Gallatin County, 57 percent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated, eligible residents now include children ages 5 to 11. For additional details on vaccine metadata, click here . From July 1 to November 13, 2021, Gallatin County saw 267 residents hospitalized who were positive for COVID-19. Of those, 216 individuals were unvaccinated or approximately 81 percent. From September 11 to November 5, 2021, statewide, MT DPHHS reported 412 deaths attributed to COVID-19. Of those deaths, 315 were unvaccinated or 76 percent.

You can find your COVID-19 vaccine from local pharmacies and clinics throughout the county. County officials recommend that you make a plan to get fully vaccinated to help protect yourself and others.

The GCCHD website provides up-to-date times, dates, and locations where you can get your COVID-19 vaccine anywhere in Gallatin County. Visit the website and make a plan to get your vaccine today.

Combined clinics with Gallatin City-County Health Department and Bozeman Health

○ Sun., Nov. 21 - Moderna, Pfizer (1, 2, or 3 dose), Janssen (1 or 2 dose) and Pediatric Pfizer - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital - Entrance 1

○ Mon., Nov. 22 - Moderna, Pfizer (1, 2, or 3 dose), Janssen (1 or 2 dose) and Pediatric Pfizer - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital - Entrance 1

○ Tues., Nov. 23 - Moderna, Pfizer (1, 2, or 3 dose), Janssen (1 or 2 dose) and Pediatric Pfizer - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital - Entrance 1

Big Sky Medical Center weekly clinic hours:

○ Wednesdays - 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. - Adult Pfizer (12+ for primary series, 18+ for boosters)

○ Fridays - 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Moderna (18+) primary series and boosters

○ Fridays - 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. - Pediatric Pfizer, 5-11-year-olds

FLU VACCINE clinics are held at Gallatin City-County Health Department - These are walk-in clinics, no appointment necessary:

○ Mon., Nov. 22 - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Anyone 6 months or older should get a flu vaccine

○ Mon., Nov. 29 - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Anyone 6 months or older should get a flu vaccine

○ Mon., Dec. 6 - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Anyone 6 months or older should get a flu vaccine

Gallatin City-County Health Department holds FREE COVID-19 rapid testing on Fridays and Saturdays at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds. This site will be open over the holiday weekend.

○ Fridays - 5 to 8 p.m.

○ Saturdays - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open five days a week, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19. Any calls received after business hours will be returned the following business day. You can reach the Call Center by phone at 406-548-0123.