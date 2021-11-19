Tampa Bay Association of Black Journalists honors Tampa Bay Times journalists

Deputy Editor for photography Boyzell Hosey left, stands with other 2021 Griot Drum Journalism Honorees Jenise Griffin, Ernest Hooper and Eric Deggans. [ Courtesy of Boyzell Hosey ]

The Tampa Bay Association of Black Journalists honored Tampa Bay Times staff members at its annual Griot Drum Awards and Scholarship ceremony, according to an association news release.

Deputy Editor for Photography Boyzell Hosey received a Griot Drum Journalism Honoree award for helping along the careers of younger journalists and overall achievement.

The association also recognized several journalists from around the Tampa Bay area for “outstanding coverage of people of color in 2020,” according to the release.

Times Deputy Editor for Investigations Kathleen McGrory, former Times investigative reporter Neil Bedi and photographer Douglas R. Clifford were recognized in the print general news reporting category for their investigative project, Targeted. The series examined a controversial surveillance program in which the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office monitored people it predicted to be future crime suspects.

Clifford was also awarded best overall photo for Stop Killing Us!, a photo of a 3-year-old boy holding a sign that said “Stop Killing Us!” during protests in Tampa after the murder of George Floyd.

In the print feature reporting category, enterprise reporter Claire McNeil was awarded for Life While Black, which followed a Black couple as they recounted the racist microaggressions they’ve faced throughout their lives.

Colleges and recruiting reporter Matt Baker was honored in the print sports reporting category for How the great grandson of a slave pushed Florida to end ‘Gator Bait’ cheer. The story explored how a University of Florida alumnus advocated for his alma mater to abandon a chant with a racist history.

Photographer Dirk Shadd was awarded best sports photo for Puck to the Face which captured a Tampa Bay Lightning player as a puck slammed into his face shield during a game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Lead video producer Jennifer Glenfield won best digital video for Hidden Histories which told the story of Chester James Sr., known as the unofficial mayor of Methodist Town, who led efforts to bring local Black voters to the polls.