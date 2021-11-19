Review: Berkeley Rep reopens with fluffy ‘Wintertime’

Dang! This event has already taken place. We are delighted to welcome Los Angeles–based filmmaker and artist Janie Geiser to present a program of her recent films. Acclaimed for her hypnotic, elliptical collage animations constructed from scavenged finds—toys, how-to diagrams, photo collections, and, newly, video remnants recorded online—Geiser layers, magnifies, fractures, and washes these potent materials with colored hues, creating new contexts and resonances, amplified by accompanying sound collages of musical fragments, recorded voices, alarming noises, and field recordings. An ominous sense, a reminder of our fragility, runs through the films, as we glimpse floods, fires, hospital corridors, and insect swarms. Film critic Holly Willis noted that Geiser “prowls around the mysterious boundary-land between territories—like the lands of the conscious and the unconscious mind, or life and death, sanity and madness, hope and despair, animate and inanimate, nature and culture. From these uncanny in-between zones, her projects send back mysterious intelligence about the roiling nether lands we largely fear to traverse alone. Geiser is a guide to the other side, wherever that ‘other’ might be.”
