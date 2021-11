DECATUR — The Millikin football team wraps up its season on Saturday hosting the No. 6-ranked Wheaton College Thunder at 1 p.m. Millikin (3-6, 3-5 CCIW) is looking to build off last week’s 21-0 win at North Park University. Millikin had 362 yards in total offense, gaining 203 yards rushing. In shutting out the Vikings, Millikin limited North Park to 252 yards of total offense. Senior quarterback Cal Pohrte was 11-of-22 passing for 159 yards. He connected with Colton Lockwood on a 12 yard touchdown pass and rushed Millikin’s final touchdown from five yards out. Lockwood had four catches for 72 yards. Marion McGhee led the Millikin rushing attack with 92 yards and one touchdown on 24 carries. Freshman Mashar Lewis led the Big Blue with 11 tackles.

DECATUR, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO