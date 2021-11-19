Cowboy Bebop Gives Ein an Unexpected Connection to Major Anime Villain

Netflix’s “Cowboy Bebop” has the herculean task of adapting one of the crown jewels of Japanese animation. Based on the anime series by director Shinichirō Watanabe, the new live-action adaptation cherrypicks the greatest hits of the original, while significantly expanding the roles of the supporting characters to the adaptations’ detriment. The area where “Cowboy Bebop” excels is chemistry between the three main leads played by John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, and Daniella Pineda and how they embody the crew of the spaceship Bebop. When the three cowboys are tackling a bounty, “Cowboy Bebop” soars with quippy one-liners, bloody action, and outrageous foes. Unfortunately, the adaptation has been shot like a superhero movie—littered with obsessive dutch angles, dreary worlds, and poor costume designs. What’s worse is that the most significant new material for the live-action series could be removed entirely.

