Jacksonville, FL

Publix limits certain items ahead of upcoming holiday

By Kristen Rary, Action News Jax
 6 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thanksgiving shopping is on many people’s to-do lists for the weekend, but if you go to one popular store you may have to make a few trips.

Action News Jax spoke to one shopper who was already buying her food a week early.

“I wanted to get a headstart on my thanksgiving because i know next week it’s really crazy,” said Sue Pastorini.

But shoppers like Sue are already seeing how expensive dinner will be this year.

“And I was really looking for this five-dollar coupon just to bring it under the 300 so i can tell my husband oh it was under 300!”

But if families can’t get what they need, it may be an issue. Publix, the largest grocer in Florida, is limiting how many essentials families can buy.

“The things that you make pies with like cheesecake, I needed four of them and I needed a whole bunch of sour cream so I was like… you can’t do that.”

Sue saw the little signs while she was shopping. They let the buyers know supply is limited. Action News reached out to Publix.

Publix said certain staples like cranberry sauce, cream cheese, bacon and more are limited to two per customer.

We checked out other stores like Winn Dixie, Target and Walmart and found Publix seems to be the only chain dealing with these issues. But Sue says she got lucky.

“Luckily, at least today, they let it slide through.”

Comments / 36

Robert Baron
6d ago

I used to shop at Publix, but during the beginning of the plandemic they limited me to 2 prime ny strips when I was entertaining my parents. I left $300.00 in groceries in the checkout line and haven’t been back.

