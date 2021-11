The Memphis Police Department are currently looking for a vehicle that was spotted at the scene of Young Dolph's murder. In information shared on the MPD's official Facebook page on Thursday (Nov. 18), the law enforcement agency revealed that they have obtained video footage of two men, armed with guns, that are suspects in Dolph's killing. Photos of the men have been shared as well. The post also shows a white Mercedes Benz that was seen feet away from Dolph's camouflage-colored Corvette, which was sitting in parking lot outside of Makeda’s Butter Cookies in Memphis where he was shot and killed yesterday (Nov. 17).

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 8 DAYS AGO