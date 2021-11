As of a few weeks ago, it was not hard to find a prediction about the free agency market that went something like this: With a work stoppage widely expected once MLB’s collective bargaining agreement expires on Dec. 1, there would be little significant movement in November, as teams and top players alike waited to see what the new economic structure of the game might hold. There’d still be activity around the margins—backup catchers, fourth outfielders, those small moves would likely happen as usual through November. But major free agents? It stood to reason that baseball would probably have to wait until January. (Or February. Or … well, hopefully not March, or beyond, but who was to say?)

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO