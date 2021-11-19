ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

With a huge infusion of cash, Sierra Space hopes to get its Dream Chaser spaceplane and space station off the ground

By Christian Davenport
SFGate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe space world has a little engine that could - a small, snub-nosed space plane called Dream Chaser that looks like it could be the space shuttle's offspring. For years, it has pursued an unlikely path in its quest to space, facing all sorts of obstacles along the way. But it...

www.sfgate.com

techstartups.com

NASA is on a mission to the 140-mile-wide asteroid 16 Psyche that is estimated to be worth $700,000 quadrillion and enough to make everyone on Earth a billionaire

Yesterday, NASA and SpaceX successfully launched a rocket to demonstrate the world’s first planetary defense system to protect Earth from future asteroid attacks. The DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) spacecraft was launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in California on Wednesday morning and blasted off at 1:21 AM EST (06:21 UTC) designed to deflect an asteroid from a potential collision with Earth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

NASA Launches Mission to Stop Killer Asteroid From Destroying Earth. Really.

No, you didn't just step into a late-'90s, end-of-the-world Bruce Willis flick. Early Wednesday morning, at 1:21 a.m. EST, NASA launched the Double Asteroid Redirection Test mission (DART) on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the hopes that the 1,200-pound spacecraft will zip across the solar system and collide with a small asteroid named Dimorphos next year. If DART hits its mark and sends Dimorphos off track, humanity can rest a little easier knowing that we have the ability to swat away killer asteroids before they send us the way of the dinosaurs.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Sierra Space raises $1.4bn Series A

Sierra Space – a recent spin-off from Sierra Nevada Corporation – has announced $1.4 in Series A funding, its first capital raise. It was, according to the company, the second-largest ever private capital raise in the aerospace and defense sector, globally. The investment was led by General Atlantic, Coatue and...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Mom and teen daughter duo win tickets worth almost $1m to be among Virgin Galactic’s first space tourists

A mother in Antigua and Barbuda burst with joy when she found out that she won two tickets for a once-in-a-lifetime commercial trip to space.Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson surprised health coach Keisha Schahaff, 44, with the two tickets worth $1m (about £750,000) earlier this month at her home in Antigua. She plans to take the trip with her 17-year-old daughter, an astrophysics student living in Britain who wants to work for Nasa in future.“I’ve always had a lifelong love of flying and a fascination with space, and this is truly a dream come true for me,” Ms Schahaff said....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
New York Post

Mom, daughter win free flight to space on Virgin Galactic

A Caribbean mom has won two tickets to space — and is taking her NASA-obsessed daughter with her. Keisha Schahaff, 44, was filmed screaming with delight when Richard Branson surprised her at her home in Antigua with two tickets for a future Virgin Galactic space flight. ‘You’re going to space!”...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WRBL News 3

NASA: Thanksgiving on the International Space Station

(CBS News) – Astronauts aboard the international space station spoke about their favorite aspects of Thanksgiving. Two astronauts spoke upside down. They then shared their Thanksgiving food in space. More News from WRBL Transcript below: Hello. Come on board of the International Space Station, we Expedition 66, and we would like to share some thoughts […]
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Boston

Planetary Defense: NASA Launching First-Ever Test Mission To Redirect An Asteroid

BOSTON (CBS) — We’ve all seen the disaster movies. Typically, they feature a happy, blissful existence that is suddenly thrown into chaos by the news of impending doom. Be it an asteroid, comet or some alien ship, something scary from outer space is headed directly for Earth. In the movies, of course, we turn to Bruce Willis, Ben Affleck or perhaps The Rock to save us. But did you know that there are some real-life heroes that are actually working on saving our planet as we speak? Wednesday at 1:21 a.m. our saviors from NASA will be launching a first-ever mission...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MarketRealist

How Much Does It Cost to Fly on Blue Origin?

How much does it cost to fly on Blue Origin? The company isn’t saying, nor is Michael Strahan, the Good Morning America anchor who just announced that he’ll be blasting off on a Blue Origin rocket soon. Article continues below advertisement. In July 2021, after his own spaceflight, Blue Origin...
NFL
ScienceAlert

NASA's Powerful New Telescope Could Transform How We Search For Life on Exoplanets

When it finally launches, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) will give us our best look yet at the Universe around us – it's the largest and most powerful telescope humans have ever built, and a new preprint study says it could spot potential signs of alien life in as little as 20 hours of transit time. In advance of its expected launch in late December, one researcher has been looking into the potential of the JWST in terms of the transmission spectroscopy it could carry out – a promising method for detecting the composition of a planet's atmosphere by the...
ASTRONOMY
AFP

Daughter of first American in space on next Blue Origin flight

Sixty years after her father's historic flight, she too will cross the final frontier: Laura Shepard Churchley, daughter of the first American in space Alan Shepard, will be one of six passengers on Blue Origin's next flight. Jeff Bezos' space company announced Tuesday its third crewed flight will launch on December 9, from Blue's base in West Texas. Churchley and American television personality Michael Strahan, who co-hosts "Good Morning America," are guests on the voyage -- a roughly 10-minute round-trip to the internationally-recognized boundary of space, and back again. The other four are paying customers: space industry executive and philanthropist Dylan Taylor, investor Evan Dick, Bess Ventures founder Lane Bess, and Cameron Bess. Lane and Cameron Bess will become the first parent-child pair to fly in space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Cheddar News

NASA to Collide Falcon 9 Rocket Into Asteroid as Test for Future Defense of Earth

NASA is gearing up this week for a mission to launch a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket into a near-Earth asteroid in an attempt to move it slightly off its projected course. Thomas Zurbuchen, an associate administrator for the NASA Science Mission Directorate, joined Cheddar's "Opening Bell" to provide some additional details about the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) and explained why it is necessary as a means to protect Earth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Variety

Michael Strahan Is Heading to Space Aboard Next Blue Origin Flight

Jeff Bezos’ next Blue Origin space flight has announced its crew. Among the six people blasting off into space is “Good Morning America” co-host Michael Strahan, in addition to five other passengers. Strahan made the announcement on Tuesday morning’s “GMA.” Blue Origin’s next flight is scheduled for December 9. The other space-faring crew members are Laura Shepard Churchley, the eldest daughter of Alan Shepard, who was the first American astronaut to enter space; venture capitalist Lane Bess and his son, Cameron; investor Evan Dick; and Dylan Taylor, CEO of Voyager Space. The upcoming launch will be the first time a Blue Origin flight...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Sends a Beautiful Picture Postcard From Mars

An artistic interpretation of Curiosity’s view high up on a Martian mountain was created by mission team members who were stunned by the sweeping landscape. NASA’s Curiosity rover captured a remarkable image from its most recent perch on the side of Mars’ Mount Sharp. The mission team was so inspired by the beauty of the landscape, they combined two versions of the black-and-white images from different times of the day and added colors to create a rare postcard from the Red Planet.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

