LeBron James went off for 39 points last night as the Los Angeles Lakers came through and defeated the Indiana Pacers in overtime. It was a huge win for the purple and gold who had been on a bit of a losing skid that was forcing them to slide out of contention in the Western Conference. The game was not without some theatrics, however, as LeBron had two fans ejected from the game.

