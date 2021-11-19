ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Stellantis to require 14,000 U.S. workers to be fully vaccinated

By David Shepardson
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0125o4_0d2DDijD00

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Stellantis NV will require all of its 14,000 U.S. salaried non-represented employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 5, the automaker said on Friday, as it prepares for a phased reopening of its U.S. offices next year.

Nearly 80% of its salaried U.S. workforce self-reported that they are fully vaccinated, the company said.

The Chrysler parent said all workers would need to submit proof of their vaccination status by Dec. 4 and receive their final dose by Jan. 5.

The company said in a memo to employees the action was also “in preparation for a phased reopening of our offices in 2022.”

Earlier this month, Ford Motor Co said it would require most of its 32,000-strong U.S. salaried workforce to be vaccinated.

The second largest U.S. automaker earlier this month said more than 84% of U.S. salaried employees already are vaccinated.

Ford said earlier it was still evaluating its policy for “manufacturing locations, parts depots and Ford Credit, including analyzing federal and collective bargaining requirements.”

Detroit’s Big Three automakers - General Motors Co, Ford and Stellantis - said last month they would mandate vaccines for autoworkers in Canada.

GM declined to say Friday if it would require vaccines for U.S. salaried employees.

“GM is reviewing the rules with multiple internal and external stakeholders and determining the actions we must take to ensure company-wide understanding and compliance,” a spokeswoman said.

Comments / 1

Related
New York Post

Thousands of federal workers flout Biden vax mandate, data shows

Thousands of federal workers ignored President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, with thousands more seeking exceptions from the policy, according to data released by the White House Wednesday. Biden’s mandate impacts roughly 3.5 million civilian and military employees and the Office of Management and Budget said 92 percent of those workers...
POTUS
Fox News

US will require COVID-19 vaccines for all border crossers

President Joe Biden will require essential, nonresident travelers crossing U.S. land borders, such as truck drivers, government and emergency response officials, to be fully vaccinated beginning on Jan. 22, the administration planned to announce. A senior administration official said the requirement, which the White House previewed in October, brings the...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Motor Co#Stellantis#Gm#Chrysler#Ford Credit#General Motors Co
Washington Post

Can I Be Required to Get a Covid Vaccine?

Faced with a new wave of coronavirus infections, Austria became the first country in western Europe to announce it planned to make Covid-19 vaccines compulsory, starting in February. A handful of other nations -- Indonesia, Turkmenistan and Micronesia -- have already issued such mandates. A number of others have stopped short of that, requiring vaccination for access to public places, in some cases with the option of taking a test instead. Such edicts are controversial. Austria’s sparked protests, and a rule in the U.S. requiring large employers to require Covid vaccination or testing has been put on ice pending court challenges.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Republic Monitor

Essential and Non-essential Foreign Travelers are Required to be Fully Vaccinated Upon Entering the U.S Boarders

President Joe Biden and his administration taking the first steps toward requiring all foreign travelers essential or non-essentials to be fully vaccinated upon entering any U.S. state effectively by January 22, a senior administration official said Tuesday. The 14-day Quarantine is Lifted but Foreign Nonessential Travelers are Required to be...
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

U.S. Automakers Not Yet Mandating Vaccines for Union Workers

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Detroit's Big Three automakers are not yet mandating vaccines for thousands of unionized workers even as they said in a joint statement with the United Auto Workers on Tuesday that they will extend requirements for workers to wear masks at work sites. General Motors Co, Ford Motor,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
MotorBiscuit

Stellantis Imposes Vaccine Mandate For Its U.S. Employees

A vaccine mandate continues to be a controversial topic in global discourse. Many countries, including the United States, have citizens divided on mandating vaccinations against the coronavirus (COVID-19). However, some automakers such as Stellantis are taking preemptive steps to avoid potential shutdowns. Stellantis starts vaccine mandate for its U.S. employees...
INDUSTRY
EatThis

This Cuts Your COVID Risk in Half, New Study Shows

At times, it feels like we may never get rid of COVID as we approach the second year of the pandemic. Over 5 million people have died worldwide from COVID according to World Meters and there's cases surging across the globe prompting lockdowns and strict guidelines. But there are precautions we can continue to take to avoid contracting the virus. A new study released by The British Medical Journal reveals that wearing masks cuts your chances of getting COVID by 53%. Read on to learn more about the study's findings—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Hospitalizations rising among fully vaccinated in U.S., Fauci says

As cases of Covid-19 rise throughout the U.S., health officials warn that an increasing number of fully vaccinated people are being hospitalized or going to the emergency room. The concern about waning immunity against severe Covid infection comes as the Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine booster shot for all adults 18 and older.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate suspended for businesses: Here's the latest

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has suspended its enforcement of the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine requirement. The mandate would require those working for businesses employing 100 or more people to get fully vaccinated or tested weekly by Jan. 4, 2022, the White House said. It was blocked by a federal appeals court last week, which ordered OSHA to not take steps to enforce the mandate and to wait until further court order. The requirement is designed to curb the surge in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths caused by the virus, including the delta variant.
INDUSTRY
healththoroughfare.com

There’s a New Definition for Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

With vaccinations for the SARS-CoV-2 virus being imposed across the world, more or less officially, it may not be enough anymore to receive just two jabs to be considered fully vaccinated. According to a new article from CNN, the definition of fully vaccinated for COVID is changing to three doses.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

Reuters

232K+
Followers
245K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy