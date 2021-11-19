Fire safety during holidays

Mankato Public Safety’s annual holiday season fire prevention campaign is underway. The Keep the Wreath Bright, Prevent a Red Light will go through Saturday, January first. Public safety officials say a wreath will be on display at the public safety center at 710 South Front Street lit with only clear bulbs. If a preventable fire occurs, red bulbs will appear and if a preventable injury occurs, a blue light will appear. Public safety says some ways to reduce the fire risk include staying in the kitchen when cooking, using candles properly and making sure someone is around to watch them, avoiding the overloading of electrical circuits and extension cords, watering Christmas trees to help prevent them from getting dry and maintaining chimneys on a regular basis.

MANKATO, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO