Roger Williams

Fire safety during holidays

By Alison Bryce alison@brenhambanner.com
Brenham Banner-Press
 6 days ago

As the holiday season nears, there are multiple things...

www.brenhambanner.com

wfxg.com

Cold weather fire safety tips

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) – As colder weather approaches, fire officials say it’s important to keep safety tips in mind to protect yourself, your family and your property from fires. Jason Dehart with the Augusta Fire Department says October through February are peak months for heated-related fires. In 2020, he says...
AUGUSTA, GA
WLOX

Recent blazes in Harrison County spark fire safety tips as holiday season approaches

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two major fires in recent days in Harrison County brought to light safety concerns as we approach the holiday season. A house fire burned fast and forced the owner to escape by jumping from the second story in Pass Christian Monday morning. However, no one was home on Tuesday when a blaze erupted on James Patterson Road in Northwestern Harrison County.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wbrc.com

Childersburg Fire Dept. discusses the importance of fire safety

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to US Fire Administration, there are almost 400,000 residential fires across the country every year. December, January & February are the peak months and factors such as cooking and heating are some of the leading causes. The Childersburg Fire Department says it doesn’t have to...
CHILDERSBURG, AL
breezynews.com

Fire safety tips for Thanksgiving

Don’t burn the turkey this Thanksgiving and try not to burn anything else. More kitchen fires happen on Thanksgiving Day than any other day of the year. That’s according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). In 2019, U.S. fire departments responded to an estimated 1,400 home cooking fires on...
Roger Williams
Corbin Times Tribune

Division of Fire Prevention: Remember fire safety during family celebrations

FRANKFORT, Ky. - The Kentucky Department of Housing, Buildings and Construction Division of Fire Prevention is urging Kentuckians to stay fire-safe on the most dangerous cooking day of the year—Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving Day is the #1 day for cooking fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association. In 2020, more than...
FRANKFORT, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Division of Fire Prevention offers tips to avoid tragedy in the kitchen during Thanksgiving holiday

The Kentucky Division of Fire Prevention is urging Kentuckians to stay fire-safe on the most dangerous cooking day of the year — Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving Day is the number one day for cooking fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association. In 2020, more than 1,600 home cooking fires occurred on the holiday. Below are a few safety tips to keep your home from becoming a statistic:
The Mint Hill Times

Behind The Lines: Fire Safety In The Kitchen

MINT HILL, NC – As we approach the “BIG MEAL DAY,” on the 25th, the Mint Hill Fire Department would like to remind everyone of some fire safety tips for the kitchen. Cooking fires are the number one cause of home fires and fire-related injuries in the home. Whether you’re preparing a meal or making a quick snack, these tips can help keep members of your household safe.
MINT HILL, NC
hot967.fm

Mankato Public Safety Holiday Fire Prevention Campaign Underway

Mankato Public Safety’s annual holiday season fire prevention campaign is underway. The Keep the Wreath Bright, Prevent a Red Light will go through Saturday, January first. Public safety officials say a wreath will be on display at the public safety center at 710 South Front Street lit with only clear bulbs. If a preventable fire occurs, red bulbs will appear and if a preventable injury occurs, a blue light will appear. Public safety says some ways to reduce the fire risk include staying in the kitchen when cooking, using candles properly and making sure someone is around to watch them, avoiding the overloading of electrical circuits and extension cords, watering Christmas trees to help prevent them from getting dry and maintaining chimneys on a regular basis.
MANKATO, MN
Shore News Network

Five tips to ensure your safety during holiday travel, sticking your hand out on snowy road isn’t one of them

The National Safety Council (NSC), America’s leading nonprofit safety advocate, is calling on everyone planning to travel to celebrate Thanksgiving with loved ones to practice safe, responsible driving. Roadways are becoming more dangerous; NSC estimates more than 21,400 people may have died on the roads through the first six months of 2021, a 16% increase from the previous year. Over this year’s Thanksgiving holiday period, which begins Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. and concludes Sunday, Nov. 28 at 11:59 p.m., estimates show more than 500 people may die on U.S. roads. This is the highest projection of roadway deaths during the Thanksgiving holiday since 2007.
Brenham Banner-Press

Holiday office closures announced

Many local offices will be closed at the end of the week to allow employees time with their families. City offices will be closed to allow employees to spend time with family on Thanksgiving. City hall, municipal court and pet adoption and animal services will be closed Thursday and Friday for the holiday.
mjpdnews.org

Police Retail Safety Initiative Begins This Week with More Officers in Shopping Areas During Holiday Shopping Season

The holiday shopping season begins this week, and so does Mt. Juliet’s retail safety initiative. As a result, more officers will be providing extra attention in shopping areas as part of Operation Safe Shopper. Starting on Thanksgiving afternoon, Black Friday, and throughout the shopping season, more uniformed and undercover officers will be concentrated around Mt. Juliet’s Interstate 40 shopping destination. The initiative will run until Friday, December 31, 2021.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
positivelynaperville.com

Fire Prevention 24-7 – Safety tips for holiday cooks

Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires, followed by Christmas Day and Christmas Eve. For most, the kitchen is the heart of the home, especially during the holidays. From testing family recipes to decorating cakes and cookies, everyone enjoys being part of the preparations. So keeping fire safety in mind in the kitchen during this joyous but hectic time is important, especially when there’s a lot of activity and people at your home.
NAPERVILLE, IL
WWLP

Thanksgiving is the #1 day for residential fires

Thanksgiving is this Thursday which means many will take to their kitchens to prepare savory holiday fixings, but before you do fire officials have some safety tips to ensure that you and your loved ones have a safe meal!
CBS Pittsburgh

Extinguishing Dinner Disasters: Staying Fire Safe When Cooking Thanksgiving Dinner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The numbers are always alarming and will get your attention. House fires, mostly starting in the kitchen, increase 300% on Thanksgiving Day. It is the single worst day of the year for house fires and there is a central cause. It’s not just about turkey deep fryers catching fire, house fires of all types spike on Thanksgiving Day. It’s the last thing anyone wants to see while cooking Thanksgiving dinner. “I’ve been to my fair share of Thanksgiving-related fires and prefer not to,” said Brian Kokkila. Kokkila is the assistant fire chief in Pittsburgh and Sharon Cooksey is...
PITTSBURGH, PA

